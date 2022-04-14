Jamie Jones-Buchanan proud but disappointed after Leeds Rhinos’ dramatic draw

Rhinos were 10 points ahead with two minutes left, but Huddersfield Giants scored back-to-back tries, including one to level the scores 30 seconds from time in last night’s Betfred Super League clash. Two five-minute periods of extra-time finished scoreless so both teams had to settle for a point in a 20-20 draw.

The interim-boss felt his side showed “tenacity, courage and bravery”.

He said: “I’ll take a draw over a loss all day long. We’re heading in the right direction; we’re disappointed not to win but we are working hard to put things right.”

Liam Sutcliffe scores Leeds Rhinos' first try. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Jones-Buchanan felt Rhinos were “impressive for a lot of” last night’s game.

He said: “I thought we were really good for 75 minutes. I am really proud of the boys and the courage they’ve shown, not just in this game, but all week.

“We are going in the right direction and I think that manifested itself against a very good side.”

Asked if he thought Rhinos deserved to win, Jones-Buchanan said: “We deserved to draw it, because it was a draw. If we’d deserved to win, we’d have won it.

Mikolaj Oledski is stopped by Huddersfield's Owen Trout and Chris Hill. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“On effort, maybe – but credit to Huddersfield as well. They were good and fought their way back into it. I hurt for [his players], but there’s a small smile on my face because I’m proud of the courage they’ve shown this week.”

Rhinos full-back Jack Walker suffered what Jones-Buchanan described as a “pretty significant” hamstring injury in the first half.

He will be assessed over the Easter weekend, but is set to miss Monday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.