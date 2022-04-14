Jamie Jones-Buchanan proud but disappointed after Leeds Rhinos’ dramatic draw
Jamie Jones-Buchanan was hurting, but “proud” after what would have been his first win as Leeds Rhinos boss was snatched away at the death.
Rhinos were 10 points ahead with two minutes left, but Huddersfield Giants scored back-to-back tries, including one to level the scores 30 seconds from time in last night’s Betfred Super League clash. Two five-minute periods of extra-time finished scoreless so both teams had to settle for a point in a 20-20 draw.
The interim-boss felt his side showed “tenacity, courage and bravery”.
He said: “I’ll take a draw over a loss all day long. We’re heading in the right direction; we’re disappointed not to win but we are working hard to put things right.”
Jones-Buchanan felt Rhinos were “impressive for a lot of” last night’s game.
He said: “I thought we were really good for 75 minutes. I am really proud of the boys and the courage they’ve shown, not just in this game, but all week.
“We are going in the right direction and I think that manifested itself against a very good side.”
Asked if he thought Rhinos deserved to win, Jones-Buchanan said: “We deserved to draw it, because it was a draw. If we’d deserved to win, we’d have won it.
“On effort, maybe – but credit to Huddersfield as well. They were good and fought their way back into it. I hurt for [his players], but there’s a small smile on my face because I’m proud of the courage they’ve shown this week.”
Rhinos full-back Jack Walker suffered what Jones-Buchanan described as a “pretty significant” hamstring injury in the first half.
He will be assessed over the Easter weekend, but is set to miss Monday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.
“It’s important he keeps his head up and stays positive,” Jones-Buchanan said.