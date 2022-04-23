Off we go: James Donaldson scores the Rhinos' first try. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rhinos remain second from bottom in Betfred Super League, but now have a three-point gap over Toulouse.

“It’s big,” Jones-Buchanan said of Leeds’ 25-14 victory, which was their first win in seven games and only their second from 11 matches this year.

“The second half of the season will be very different, we will be fine, but I am glad the boys have got the win, which is reward for all the hard work they’ve put in over the last few weeks.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad’s brace: Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Dwyer is mobbed by team-mates after scoring one of his two tries in the Betfred Super League win against Toulouse Olympique last night. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The game was marred by the loss of Liam Sutcliffe, who aggravated a persistent knee problem in the first half and winger Tom Briscoe, with “pretty bad” ankle damage after the break.

Jones-Buchanan admitted it could be a struggle to get players on the training field ahead of next Friday’s visit of Hull KR, but feels young players are proving their worth.

“Tommy Briscoe’s ankle went so we had back-rowers in the centres and young blokes on the wing, but they really tipped in. There was a lot of character out there and I can’t commend them enough for that.”