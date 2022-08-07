Leeds Rhinos 34 Salford Red Devils 14

Though Leeds made an explosive start, the game was much closer-fought than the scoreline suggests, but the fact they were able to hang on under huge pressure at times and then finish with a flourish was further evidence of how far they have come in three months under coach Rohan Smith.

The first half was eventful, to say the least. Leeds scored at a point per minute in the opening 18, but then lost their way somewhat and Salford had the better of the second quarter, pulling two tries back.

The match was played at a breakneck pace throughout and once the visitors got into the game, they grew in confidence and really tested Rhinos’ defence.

Leeds' Aidan Sezer is tackled by former Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

A tackle by Cameron Smith which prevented Salford’s Crodie Croft scoring and a couple of missed conversions by Marc Sneyd was the difference at half-time.

Salford cut the gap to just four early in the second period and a try to put them in front seemed inevitable.

Somehow Leeds held on, an interception by captain Ash Handley turned the game and Rhinos ran in 14 points in the final quarter of an hour.

The win lifted Leeds above Salford into sixth place and - incidentally - puts them out of bottom club Toulouse Olympique’s reach.

Cameron Smith's desperate tackle keeps Brodie Crift ouyt. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

Rhinos scored in the first set of the game, after less than 50 seconds.

James Bentley had a strong game for Leeds and got the ball rolling with a pass to Harry Newman.

He sent David Fusitu’a on a run; Richie Myler was next to handle and he returned the ball to Newman and he did the rest.

After seven minutes, Aidan Sezer kicked over the defence on the lasat, Myler made the catch, spun and seemed almost surprised at the gap ahead of him, which he ran through to double the lead.

Newman was pulled down just short of the line on 16 minutes, acting-half Jarrod O’Connor slipped the ball to Rhyse Martin and he somehow managed to force his way over from point blank range, also adding his third conversion to make it 18-0, though not for long.

Leeds lost possession in the set from the restart and on the last tackle, Elijah Taylor and Tim Lafai shifted the ball left to Joe Burgess who darted over unopposed.

Rhinos twice knocked on straight after set restarts in Red territory. The second of those was followed by a six-again to the visitors, leading to a drop out and their second try, scored by Ken Sio after a sensational passing across the line by Sneyd, Sam Luckley, Lafai, Alex Gerrard and Brodie Croft.

Smith started at loose-forward for Leeds who were without James Donaldson because of a knee injury. He looked on course for Rhinos’ fourth try, but was pulled back for an obstruction and Salford almost grabbed their third in the set from the penalty, but Croft spilled the ball in Smith’s tackle over Leeds’ line.

Croft made no mistake eight minutes into the second period and Sneyd’s goal reduced the gap to just four points.

Salford would have scored in the next set but for a desperate ankle tap by Zak Hardaker on Sneyd who had supported Chris Atkin’s break.

They missed another opportunity when Jack Ormondroyd, the former Leeds prop, put the ball down close to Rhinos’ line; Fusitu’a counter-attacked and Martin took the two from a penalty for interference in front of the posts.

That was only a brief respite as Salford continued to throw everything at Leeds. Yet another try-saving tackle, this time by Bentley, Zane Tetevano and Sezer, forced the ball out of Atkin’s grasp, but that seemed to be only delaying the inevitable.

Rhinos just couldn’t find a way to break Salford’s momentum, until Ryan Brierley handed them one. A more accurate pass would have put Sio in at the corner, instead, Handley intercepted and went the full length of the field or a try completely out of the blue, made sweeter by Martin’s touchline conversion.

That put two converted tries between the teams with 15 minutes left and took the wind out of Salford’s sails.

With eight minutes remaining, Rhinos received set restarts on successive tackles and more interference on the next was punished by a penalty - which Martin kicked - and yellow card for Sitaleki Akauola.

Martin then put the icing on the cake, going over for his second try, from O’Connor’s pass, before completing the scoring with his sixth goal.

Leeds Rhinos: Hardsaker, Fusitu’a, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Sezer, Myler, Oledzki, O’Connor, Thompson, Bentley, Martin, Smith. Subs Dwyer, Tetevano, Walters, Gannon.

Salford Red Devils: Sarginson, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Taylor, Watkins, Gerrard. Subs Atkin, Brierley, Wright, Luckley.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).