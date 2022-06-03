Rhinos’ second successive win lifted them two places to eighth in Betfred Super League and set them up for a much-improved final half of the season.

They ran in eight tries - four in each period, including two spells of three tries in six minutes - and Smith said: “It was a good team performance, great contributions across the board.”

The coach predicted the result will “give us a bit of belief and reason to keep working on what we’ve been doing”.

Ash Handley celebrates with Zak Hardaker, James Donaldson and Jarrod O’Connor after scoring in Rhinos' 40-4 demolition of Warrington. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He insisted: “The work we’ve done over the last few weeks got us the result.

“We played some good footy and we’ve talked about playing that way, if it presents itself, throw the pass.”

Warrington went close twice in the opening moments and Smith added: “It was a little shaky to start with, but I liked how we scrambled out of it.

Richie Myler had a fine game against his former club. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“The most pleasing thing was the amount of times people got under the ball and prevented it being put down.

“That gave us an opportunity to play how we practiced.”