Wigan Warriors 8 Leeds Rhinos 20: Magnificent Rhinos book Grand Final place with stunning win

Rhinos have maybe never had a more remarkable win than Friday’s 20-8 success at Wigan Warriors in the first Betfred Super League semi-final.

Rhinos’ defence in the first half, under almost constant pressure on or near their line, was world-class.

They could have been out of the game, but turned around only 4-2 adrift. Then, having looked out on their feet, they found the energy to score two tries in the first 10 minutes of the second period.

Blake Austin in possession for Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

On 50 minutes Wigan second-rower John Bateman was sent-off for a foul on Aidan Sezer, who went off for a head injury assessment and did not return.

Rhinos increased their advantage to 16 points after that and continued to defend superbly, despite a late Wigan try.

So, a team in relegation danger five months ago are through to next Saturday’s Grand Final. Whatever happens then, it has been a stunning turnaround and this is a team their fans can be proud of.

The semi-final was a sensational all-round performance, roared on by a huge and noisy travelling support in the 12,777 crowd. It is pointless picking out individuals, Leeds were superb from one to 17.

Jarrod O'Connor scores Rhinos' first try. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds’ first half defence was little short of heroic. Wigan’s former Leeds prop Brad Singleton knocked at the first play-the-ball on the game, 20 metres from his own line. On the play direct from the scrum, Leeds went right to Tom Briscoe and he was dragged into touch.

Remarkably, Leeds didn’t get into Wigan’s half-way again until the 34th minute and that attack led to them taking the two from a penalty to half the deficit, after Liam Marshall’s early try for the hosts.

After 11 minutes Blake Austin’s kick was charged down on half-way by Morgan Smithies and on the last play of the resulting set Harry Smith’s long pass picked out Marshall and the winger came up with an outstanding one-handed touchdown.

It was too far out for Smith to add the extras and he missed with a straight-forward penalty attempt nine minutes later.

Zane Tetevano, having to play out of position in the left second-row, came up with a huge hit to jar the ball loose from Smithies a few metres out after Briscoe had again been dragged into touch.

In the next set, the ball was stolen from James Bentley, but referee Liam Moore awarded a knock-on instead, then penalised Leeds in front of their posts.

The missed kick was an unexpected let off, but Wigan had enough territory and possession to build an unassailable lead.

It was an astonishing backs to the wall effort by Rhinos to keep them out and they scored the only other points of the opening period through Zak Hardaker - on his first return to his former patch.

He took the two after a high shot by Jai Field on Austin in front of Wigan’s posts. Hardaker had begun Leeds’ attack by countering after Field kicked straight at him.

Bentley had a huge game for Leeds and his tackle on Thomas Leuluai led to Rhinos going ahead five minutes into the second half.

The ball came loose, Liam Tindall - the rookie was terrific throughout - picked up and made good ground; Tetevano was tackled just short and Jarrod O’Connor snuck over from acting-half.

O’Connor, 21, has been a revelation this year and it was a big moment for the youngster, against the club where his dad Terry enjoyed so much success.

Hardaker kicked the goal, Wigan were penalised in the set from the restart and Rhinos scored again, Sezer kicking through on the last and Bentley running through to touch down.

Hardaker landed an angled conversion to make it 14-4 and in the next set, Bateman hit Sezer late and high after a kick and was sent-off.

Credit to the England man who knew it was a bad one and went over to check on Sezer after the red card was shown. The Wigan fans who booed Sezer as he went off for his head injury assessment should be ashamed of themselves.

Wigan seemed to have pulled a try back with 21 minutes left when Harry Smith kicked to the corner for Marshall, but Moore said no try and video assistant Ben Thaler agreed the winger had lost possession.

On 65 minutes Myler came up with a superb try-saving tackle on Field. The ball came loose, Rhinos surged forward and, after Kruise Leeming had handled, Smith swung out a pass to Bentley who went over for his second. Hardaker converted and Leeds led 20-4 with 13 left.

Leeming and Myler held Sam Powell up over the line

Powell eventually got over through a similar route with less than four minutes remaining, but Smith rushed the easy conversion and missed.

Wigan Warriors: Field, French, Pearce-Paul, Bibby, Marshall, H Smith, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Bateman, Smithies. Subs Mago, Ellis, Havard, Cooper.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Briscoe, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Tindall, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, O’Connor, Prior, Bentley, Tetevano, C Smith. Subs Leeming, Donaldson, Walters, Thompson.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).