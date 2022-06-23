Rhinos, who have been dogged by cards and suspensions all season, had Zane Tetevano sent-off and both Bodene Thompson and James Bentley sin-binned, all in separate incidents in the final quarter.
It was the second red card of Tetevano’s Leeds career, both at St Helens.
He was dismissed for a foul on Konrad Hurrell, Thompson was banished for 10 minutes following a trip and Bentley was accused of a professional foul.
Coach Rohan Smith stressed he has yet to study the incidents in detail, but said: “I thought Bodene got caught off-balance and I don't know whether he made first contact with his hands or what.
"The other one [Tetevano] looked spectacular, but I haven't seen the point of contact on the replay."
Of Bentley’s fourth card of the campaign in his first game back after a three-match ban, Smith added: “I didn’t see it, I was looking at our players and the next thing he’s in the bin.”
Rhinos trailed 16-6 at the break and were only eight points adrift deep in the third quarter.
Assessing their performance, Smith said: "I thought we came to play and we had a good crack.
"We showed good intent with our defence.
"We stretched them a few times in the piece, it was a good, hard game and I thought at half-time the score was reflective, but they played better for longer in the end."
Smith said winger Ash Handley is a doubt for the trip to Hull in eight days' time after picking up an injury in the second half.