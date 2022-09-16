News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from sensational semi-final win at Wigan

Leeds Rhinos pulled out all the stops to shatter Wigan Warriors 100 per cent home record and book a place at Old Trafford.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:57 am
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 1:03 pm

A sensational defensive effort underpinned Rhinos’ 20-8 win, but they were also clinical when chances came in the second half.

It was an astonishing effort from a side written off earlier in the season. Here’s how the players rated.

1. Richie Myler (Squad number 16)

Right place, right time, some outstanding defence 9

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

2. Tom Briscoe (No 20)

Rolled back the years, very strong carries and unlucky not to score at the end 8

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

3. Zak Hardaker (No 33)

Silenced the boo boys with a classy all-round effort 9

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Liam Sutcliffe (No 4)

Continued his strong run of form, several important carries 9

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

