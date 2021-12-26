Acting-captain Ash Handley lifts the Festive Challenge trophy after Rhinos' win over Wakefield. Picture by Steve Riding.

A strong Rhinos side dominated the second half after leading only 10-6 at the break. They finished with six tries and new signings Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer and James Bentley all gained valuable game time, while 17-year-old Jack Sinfield made a brief appearance off the bench and kicked two conversions.

Rhinos also avoided any major injury concerns and Agar provided an upbeat assessment after the game, which came 48 days before Rhinos begin their Betfred Super League campaign at home to Warrington Wolves on February 12.

He said: “There was some stuff in there that can help us along the way, that we can learn from; some areas we’d want to tidy up and some good bits as well that we know we can build on and be very effective with as we move forward.”

Trinity fielded an inexperienced lineup and Agar admitted: “At the start of the game we could be accused of trying to chase points too much.

“There were some discipline areas we’d need to fix up moving forward, but I thought we had great energy from our bench in the last 25-30 minutes.