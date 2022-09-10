News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds Rhinos player ratings from play-off win at Catalans

Leeds Rhinos defied the odds go within a game of the Grand Final after a 20-10 play-off win at Catalans Dragons.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 8:31 am
Updated Saturday, 10th September 2022, 8:44 am

Leeds kept their nerve in a stormy enounter which saw Catalans finish with 11 men.

Liam Sutcliffe led the way with a hat-trick for Rhinos and there were some impressive performances across the board.

Here’s how the players rated.

1. Richie Myler (Squad number 16)

Excellent support play, handled some difficult kicks, combined well with the halves 8.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Tom Briscoe (No 20)

Took a knock early, but some strong carries and a nice break in the second-half 8.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Zak Hardaker (No 33)

Important contribution, set up a try with a clever kick and landed four goals from as many attempts 8.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Liam Sutcliffe (No 4)

Scored all Leeds' tries, is bowing out on a high 9.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Catalans DragonsLeedsRhinosLiam Sutcliffe
Next Page
Page 1 of 5