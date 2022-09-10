Leeds Rhinos player ratings from play-off win at Catalans
Leeds Rhinos defied the odds go within a game of the Grand Final after a 20-10 play-off win at Catalans Dragons.
Leeds kept their nerve in a stormy enounter which saw Catalans finish with 11 men.
Liam Sutcliffe led the way with a hat-trick for Rhinos and there were some impressive performances across the board.
Here’s how the players rated.
