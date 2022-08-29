News you can trust since 1890
Patched up Leeds Rhinos beaten in France: Player ratings

Leeds Rhinos’ six-game hot streak is over following a 32-18 defeat at Catalans Dragons.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:01 pm
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:57 pm

A youthful Rhinos side, missing several influential players and with others out of position, were sunk in a 15-minute spell during the first half when Catalans scored four successive tries.

Rhinos failed to cope with the power of Dragons’ pack, particularly Sam Kasiano, but showed good spirit in a second half fightback.

Here’s how the players rated.

1. Zak Hardaker (squad number 33)

Tried to spark something in the second half, but it didn't quite happen 6

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

2. Liam Tindall (no 29)

Fairly quiet, but didn't do a lot wrong 6

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Liam Sutcliffe (No 4)

Brave effort, some strong runs and at least one big moment in defence 7

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

4. Rhyse Martin (No 12)

Probably Leeds' best, out of position but strong throughout and maintained his kicking run 8.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

