Patched up Leeds Rhinos beaten in France: Player ratings
Leeds Rhinos’ six-game hot streak is over following a 32-18 defeat at Catalans Dragons.
By Peter Smith
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:57 pm
A youthful Rhinos side, missing several influential players and with others out of position, were sunk in a 15-minute spell during the first half when Catalans scored four successive tries.
Rhinos failed to cope with the power of Dragons’ pack, particularly Sam Kasiano, but showed good spirit in a second half fightback.
Here’s how the players rated.
