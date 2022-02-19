Liam Tindall made the most of his firstteam call-up. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos started well away to Wigan, leading 6-0 early on, but the hosts eventually got on top and were convincing 34-12 victors.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Cameron Smith, with the ball, is being assessed after suffering a back injury. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

1 Jack Walker: Tough night, some costly errors 4

29 Liam Tindall: Went well, some pacy runs 7

20 Tom Briscoe: Solid effort in tough circumstances 6

4 Liam Sutcliffe: Some good moments early on 5

Blake Austin celebrates his debut try as Kruise Leeming looks on. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

5 Ash Handley: Decent first half effort, but then suffered hip injury 6

6 Blake Austin: Scored a debut try and was outstanding in first quarter 7

7 Aidan Sezer: Called the shots at the start when pack were on top 6

13 Zane Tetevano: Big opening stint 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Worked very hard 7

10 Matt Prior: Second try in as many games, Leeds faded when he went off 7

15 Alex Mellor: Never really got into the game 5

21 Morgan Gannon: Couldn’t get going, but will have learned some lessons 5

17 Cameron Smith: Worked hard but suffered back injury 6

Subs

26 Corey Johnson: No chance to shine as a makeshift centre 4

25 James Donaldson: Found it tough going 5

19 Bodene Thompson: Couldn’t turn the game 5

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Battled away 6

Wigan Warriors

23 Jai Field 9

3 Zak Hardaker 6

21 Kai Pearce-Paul 8

2 Jake Bibby 6

5 Liam Marshall 8

6 Cade Cust 6

7 Thomas Leuluai 8

8 Brad Singleton 6

9 Sam Powell 8

15 Kaide Ellis 5

12 Liam Farrell 7

13 John Bateman 8

11 Willie Isa 6

Subs

10 Patrick Mago 7

14 Morgan Smithies 7

20 Liam Byrne 7

17 Oliver Partington 7

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 7

Attendance: 12,575.