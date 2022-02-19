Leeds Rhinos player ratings from Super League loss at Wigan Warriors
Two games into the Betfred Super League season, Leeds Rhinos are still looking for their first win.
Rhinos started well away to Wigan, leading 6-0 early on, but the hosts eventually got on top and were convincing 34-12 victors.
Here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: Tough night, some costly errors 4
29 Liam Tindall: Went well, some pacy runs 7
20 Tom Briscoe: Solid effort in tough circumstances 6
4 Liam Sutcliffe: Some good moments early on 5
5 Ash Handley: Decent first half effort, but then suffered hip injury 6
6 Blake Austin: Scored a debut try and was outstanding in first quarter 7
7 Aidan Sezer: Called the shots at the start when pack were on top 6
13 Zane Tetevano: Big opening stint 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Worked very hard 7
10 Matt Prior: Second try in as many games, Leeds faded when he went off 7
15 Alex Mellor: Never really got into the game 5
21 Morgan Gannon: Couldn’t get going, but will have learned some lessons 5
17 Cameron Smith: Worked hard but suffered back injury 6
Subs
26 Corey Johnson: No chance to shine as a makeshift centre 4
25 James Donaldson: Found it tough going 5
19 Bodene Thompson: Couldn’t turn the game 5
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Battled away 6
Wigan Warriors
23 Jai Field 9
3 Zak Hardaker 6
21 Kai Pearce-Paul 8
2 Jake Bibby 6
5 Liam Marshall 8
6 Cade Cust 6
7 Thomas Leuluai 8
8 Brad Singleton 6
9 Sam Powell 8
15 Kaide Ellis 5
12 Liam Farrell 7
13 John Bateman 8
11 Willie Isa 6
Subs
10 Patrick Mago 7
14 Morgan Smithies 7
20 Liam Byrne 7
17 Oliver Partington 7
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 7
Attendance: 12,575.
