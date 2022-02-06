Rhinos’ second-string side ran in an early try through Loui McConnell, ‘borrowed’ from Featherstone Rovers for the game.

Jack Sinfield converted to maintain his 100 per cent record with the boot in pre-season, but Hunslet were on top after that, scoring six tries without reply.

Leeds conceded 11 penalties to six by Hunslet, Rhinos receiving the first two and then a couple in the final moments after the hosts had Rian Rowley sin-binned and Dave Gibbons sent-off, in separate incidents.

Rhinos' academy and reserve team coach Chev Walker at Sunday's game. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The 34-6 defeat meant Hunslet lifted the trophy for the fourth successive time and Walker admitted: “It was a young team and it’s tough, but if you haven’t got discipline at any level it makes it a hard game to play.”

He said: “I thought we defended too much and we didn’t learn lessons from it - we kept repeating the same things and eventually the score runs away.

“The result’s not the issue, it’s them learning lessons from it. Going forward, they are going to have to be more disciplined if they are going to get any joy out of playing rugby.”

Walker insisted: “I am not going to judge them on a game at this time of year.

Rhinos' Jack Sinfield takes on the Hunslet defence. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It is about learning lessons, but they are going to have to act fast and learn fast or they will be having a season of defending.”

Rhinos’ defence coped well in the early stages, holding up opponents over the line four times before Hunslet’s first try, but weight of pressure eventually told.

“It snowballs,” Walker added. “It is an energy battle and when you keep giving cheap ball or penalties away, you zap yourself of energy.

Levi Edwards on the ball for Rhinos at Hunslet. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“That affects the other side of the game then - you have got nothing in attack because you’ve defended so much.

“The positive is they were willing to work for each other, they just had to do too much of it.”

Winger Liam Tindall - a member of the full-time squad - and prop Joe Hird were Walker’s pick of Leeds’ top two performers.

“They were outstanding,” he said. “Joe was relentless, he knows his job and he does it as well as he can and Tindall led from the front as a senior bloke in a young team.”

As well as McConnell, Leeds’ side included Featherstone’s Australian half-back/hooker Bayley Gill and Dewsbury Rams player Jackson Walker.

Explaining why players were brought in from other clubs, Chev Walker said: “We’ve come to some deals for players’ development with Muizz [Mustapha] and others going [on loan] to Bradford, which is right for them.

“It leaves a bit of a hole in what we’ve got.

“We’ve got a couple of lads who are signed reserves who are carrying injuries and couldn’t play.

“We would have liked to have had all Leeds lads playing, but it is needs-must.

“We got a couple of knocks [in yesterday’s game], but their bodies just need hardening up a bit.

“We will keep plugging away, have a week off next week and then get into our reserves fixtures the week after that.”