Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from Super League defeat at Salford Red Devils
Leeds Rhinos are in a hole after a dismal 26-12 defeat at Salford Red Devils left them with just one win from six Betfred Super League games.
For the second successive week, Rhinos were second-best in a game they should have won and even the return of three key players could not spark an improved performance.
Here's how the players, on both sides, rated.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker: Could hold his head up 7
20 Tom Briscoe: Saw little of the action 5
23 Jack Broadbent: Did okay, one big tackle 5
4 Liam Sutcliffe: Not his night 4
5 Ash Handley: Scored a good try and unlucky a couple of times 6
6 Blake Austin: Ineffective, taken off early 4
7 Aidan Sezer: Didn’t run the game and some kicks were poor 5
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Scored and made some good ground 6
9 Kruise Leeming: Tries to set a captain’s lead 7
13 Zane Tetevano: Costly sin-binning turned the game 4
11 James Bentley: Couple of good tackles 5
12 Rhyse Martin: Solid effort 6
17 Cameron Smith: Battled away defensively 5
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer: No chance to make a difference 5
15 Alex Mellor: Late introduction 5
19 Bodene Thompson: Sin-binning was unfortunate 5
25 James Donaldson: Won some penalties 5
Salford Red Devils
1 Ryan Brierley 5
2 Ken Sio 7
28 Deon Cross 8
4 Tim Lafai 6
5 Joe Burgess 7
6 Brodie Croft 6
7 Marc Sneyd 6
19 Jack Ormondroyd 7
9 Andy Ackers 7
29 Alex Gerrard 6
16 Ryan Lannon 6
11 Shane Wright 6
13 Elijah Taylor 8
Subs
10 Greg Burke 6
15 King Vuniyayawa 6
18 Chris Atkin 6
20 Jack Wells 7
Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan) 5
Attendance: 5,766.
