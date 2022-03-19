Kruise Leeming tried hard in a beaten team. Picture by Martin Rickett/PA.

For the second successive week, Rhinos were second-best in a game they should have won and even the return of three key players could not spark an improved performance.

Here's how the players, on both sides, rated.

Leeds Rhinos

Bodene Thompson was one of two Rhinos players sin-binned. Picture by Martin Rickett/PA.

1 Jack Walker: Could hold his head up 7

20 Tom Briscoe: Saw little of the action 5

23 Jack Broadbent: Did okay, one big tackle 5

4 Liam Sutcliffe: Not his night 4

Jack Walker tackled by Tim Lafai and Marc Sneyd. Picture by Martin Rickett/PA.

5 Ash Handley: Scored a good try and unlucky a couple of times 6

6 Blake Austin: Ineffective, taken off early 4

7 Aidan Sezer: Didn’t run the game and some kicks were poor 5

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Scored and made some good ground 6

9 Kruise Leeming: Tries to set a captain’s lead 7

13 Zane Tetevano: Costly sin-binning turned the game 4

11 James Bentley: Couple of good tackles 5

12 Rhyse Martin: Solid effort 6

17 Cameron Smith: Battled away defensively 5

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer: No chance to make a difference 5

15 Alex Mellor: Late introduction 5

19 Bodene Thompson: Sin-binning was unfortunate 5

25 James Donaldson: Won some penalties 5

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley 5

2 Ken Sio 7

28 Deon Cross 8

4 Tim Lafai 6

5 Joe Burgess 7

6 Brodie Croft 6

7 Marc Sneyd 6

19 Jack Ormondroyd 7

9 Andy Ackers 7

29 Alex Gerrard 6

16 Ryan Lannon 6

11 Shane Wright 6

13 Elijah Taylor 8

Subs

10 Greg Burke 6

15 King Vuniyayawa 6

18 Chris Atkin 6

20 Jack Wells 7

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan) 5

Attendance: 5,766.