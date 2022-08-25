Leeds Rhinos ratings from last-gasp win over Huddersfield Giants
Leeds Rhinos left it late to overhaul Huddersfield Giants at Headingley and record a sixth successive win.
By Peter Smith
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:11 am
Updated
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:59 am
Blake Austin crossed three minutes from time to snatch an 18-14 victory, after Rhinos had gone behind for the second time in the game five minutes earlier.
Leeds were well below their best on attack, but it was a battling defensive performance, particularly when they were twice reduced to 12 men.
Here’s how the players rated.
