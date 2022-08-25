News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos ratings from last-gasp win over Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos left it late to overhaul Huddersfield Giants at Headingley and record a sixth successive win.

By Peter Smith
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:11 am
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:59 am

Blake Austin crossed three minutes from time to snatch an 18-14 victory, after Rhinos had gone behind for the second time in the game five minutes earlier.

Leeds were well below their best on attack, but it was a battling defensive performance, particularly when they were twice reduced to 12 men.

Here’s how the players rated.

1. Richie Myler (squad number 16)

His try was vital, made some big defensive interventions and won a crucial penalty 7

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. David Fusitu’a (No 2)

Strong game back from his suspension. lovely early break and some powerful carries 7

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Zak Hardaker (No 33)

No attacking opportunities, but typically strong and enthusiastic in defence 7

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. Liam Sutcliffe (No 4)

Suffered a knee injury early on and had no opportunity to influence the game 5.

Photo: Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com

