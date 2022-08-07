It was Rhinos’ third successive victory, something they had not achieved in 12 months and took their points tally under Smith to 14 from a possible 22.

A blistering start saw the hosts lead 18-0 after 16 minutes, but Salford cut the gap to just four in the second half and Rhinos were under heavy pressure before a couple of breakaways, by wingers David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley, turned the tide.

Rhinos’ victory avenged two defeats away to Salford this year, in Richard Agar’s final game as coach and Smith’s first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos celebrate Rhyse Martin's try which clinched the win over Salford. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

“I thought it was our defence more than anything that got us home,” Smith said.

“He reflected: “We spoke about finding different ways to win.

“They’re a hot team that play a lot of attacking rugby so we knew we were going to have to be good.

Ash Handley races away to score the try which broke Salford's hearts. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

“I don’t think the scoreline was a reflection of the battle of the game, but I think the better team won.”

Rhinos scored in the opening set of the game and Smith added: “Some of our starts haven’t been the best.

“We haven’t been consistently good at the start of games so it was a positive to get going there, but we knew it was going to be coming back the other way at some point.

“The two tries they scored in the first half were highly-skilled, lots of touches of the ball.

Rhyse Martin prepares for one of his six successful kicks in Rhinos' win over Salford. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

“We can learn from that, but sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat and say that was good play.”

Salford pressed Leeds strongly either side of half-time and Smith admitted: “We lost the ball in contact a few times, back to back

“That added to our defensive burden, but we looked reasonably connected and were able to turn them away enough.”

Rhinos were in a relegation battle when Smith took charge in May, but the win over Salford mathematically guaranteed their place in Super League for next year.

They are also in pole position to grab the sixth and final play-offs spot and are now just one point behind fifth-placed Castleford Tigers.

Smith insisted: “Two points is what we were after.

“That’s the weekly battle, to get ready for the next opportunity.

“I’ll look at the table after our last round.

“At this point in time, it makes no difference to how we are going to prepare.

“I’m not sure why it’s helpful to be looking at the ladder, that’s what fans do and good luck to them.

“They will be happy tonight and they can enjoy that.”

Smith said there was no major injury concern over forward James Bentley, who was replaced after taking a knock late on.

“I am not exactly sure what happened there,” he said.

“He was fine to continue, but we had an interchange left so we used it.”

The coach also confirmed substitute Sam Walters’ limited game time was not due to an injury.

“It was a short shift for Sam,” he said.

“With the heavy workload our middles are getting through, the fourth person on the bench is just there for a cameo, most likely.