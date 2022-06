Saints scored three late tries as Rhinos imploded, having Zane Tetevano sent-off and Bodene Thompson and James Bentley sin-binned, all in separate incidents.

The trio had each played well and would have received higher marks, but for those lapses.

Harry Newman had a fine game in his second start of the season, but Leeds finished well beaten and a top-six place is now looking unlikely.

Here's how the Rhinos players rated, along with marks for the Saints side and referee.

1. Zak Hardaker (squad number 33) Some decent cover-tackling, but a couple of unfortunate moments 6 Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. David Fusitu’a (No 2) Continues to impress, set up the first try and ran strongly from the back 7 Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos. Photo Sales

3. Harry Newman (No 3) Had a fantastic first half, scored a dazzling try 8 Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Rhyse Martin (No 12) Found it tough defensively against an inspired Konrad Hurrell 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales