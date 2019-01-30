Russell Crowe has been asking where he can watch Leeds United v Norwich City in New York

Hollywood star Russell Crowe is looking for a sports bar in New York where he can watch Leeds United's biggest game of the season so far.

The superstar took to Twitter to ask his 2.7million followers where he could see the Whites take on title rivals Norwich City this weekend.

This is why Russell Crowe is a Leeds United fan

Fans replied in their droves to suggest bars in New York that would be screening the match.

Most recommended Legends in Manhattan, near the Empire State Building - where the New York Whites congregate to watch the club.

The New York Canaries supporters' branch also cheekily suggested the Gladiator star join them for the occasion in a nearby bar called Football Factory.

Crowe's main sporting interest is rugby league, and he has co-owned the South Sydney Rabbitohs in his native Australia since 2006. He is also a keen cricketer.

He began watching Match of the Day when he was a child in 1970s Sydney, and quickly started following Leeds United during their most dominant years. He even considered buying the club in 2015, but decided he couldn't devote the time required.

In 2017, the actor played a gig at City Varieties in Leeds with his band Indoor Garden Party.

