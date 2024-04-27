16 reasons to be proud of Leeds

We’re Leeds and we’re proud of it.
These reasons prove just that and just why. Leeds has always been a city providing a friendly welcome with a smile on its face. From green spaces to famous faces it is a city which is constantly changing shifting and adapting in a world of change. Add the city's rich history and heritage into the mix and you have a recipe for success.

1. Leeds and proud

This city centre landmark has provided retail therapy for a generations of shoppers as well as a venue to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat and a place to hang out.

2. The Corn Exchange

This city centre landmark has provided retail therapy for a generations of shoppers as well as a venue to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat and a place to hang out. Photo: Simon Hulme

This ruined Cistercian monastery in Kirkstall is set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. It was founded circa 1152. It was disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII.

3. Kirkstall Abbey

This ruined Cistercian monastery in Kirkstall is set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. It was founded circa 1152. It was disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Princess of Wales was the last high profile visitor to what is the largest covered market in Europe. The Grade I listed building rose like a phoenix from the flames after it was devastated by fire in December 1975.

4. Kirkgate Market

The Princess of Wales was the last high profile visitor to what is the largest covered market in Europe. The Grade I listed building rose like a phoenix from the flames after it was devastated by fire in December 1975. Photo: Tony Johnson

One of the city's green lungs and a green gem in Leeds's crown. Landmarks scattered around the 700 acres of parkland including Waterloo Lake, Canal Gardens, Lakeside Cafe and Hill 60, named to commemorate Leeds soldiers who died in WWI battles around Hill 60 in Ypres, Belgium.

5. Roundhay Park

One of the city's green lungs and a green gem in Leeds's crown. Landmarks scattered around the 700 acres of parkland including Waterloo Lake, Canal Gardens, Lakeside Cafe and Hill 60, named to commemorate Leeds soldiers who died in WWI battles around Hill 60 in Ypres, Belgium. Photo: Tony Johnson

Light Night Leeds attracts more than 100,000 people to the city centre over its two nights in October every year. Installations are hosted in a series of zones, each generously sponsored by a local business or organisation. Pictured is OGE Group's House of Cards at last year's event.

6. Leeds Light Night

Light Night Leeds attracts more than 100,000 people to the city centre over its two nights in October every year. Installations are hosted in a series of zones, each generously sponsored by a local business or organisation. Pictured is OGE Group's House of Cards at last year's event. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

