3 . Robert Burke

Robert Burke, 60, of Nowell Terrace, Harehills, was jailed for three years, given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offender register for 10 years, after admitting charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to arrange a child sex offence and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act. He tried to groom a teenage girl online in 2022, asking her for photos of her genitals, sending pictures of his own and making vile sexual suggestions. He did not know the profile had been set up by a paedophile hunter group. Photo: West Yorkshire Police