Resident Morley: Popular Leeds bar to close after nearly seven years
Resident bar, located in Morley Bottoms, announced on social media last week that after nearly seven years at 23 Queen Street, it was time to say goodbye.
The bar has hosted music, food, literature and book events over the past three years and was previously a Mediterranean bar named Palaço, which was co-owned by current owner Marc Smith.
Taking to social media, Marc said: “The landlord informed us a few weeks ago of their desire to sell the building. We were given the option to buy but after much consideration we’ve decided that now is the right time and step away (for now) and spend more time with our young family.
“As a business we’ve been doing well year on year so the plan is to leave while we’re still on top. As many of you will know it’s never been about the business for us, it’s always been about the community.”
The bar has held popular music events attracting musicians from such bands as Starsailor, Inspiral Carpets, Shed Seven, Dodgy and The Bluetones.
Residents final day of trading will be on Monday, May 27 with locals residents, old and new invited.
