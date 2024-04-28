Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicola Jane Firn, of Garforth, left behind a three-decade long career in the legal sector to takeover sandwich shop The Good Food Store, on Main Street.

Locals say it offers the best Sunday roasts in the city. Nicola, who had never worked in the hospitality industry before, said the recognition was “brilliant”.

The 52-year-old added: “I was very much part of the rat race, commuting into Leeds, going into the office. It was all I've known from about 22. But then things change. Being target driven, the pressure, it all gets harder.

“I just got to a point in my life where I thought things needed to change.”

The Good Food Store in Garforth is owned by Nicola Firn, left, with her co-worker Charlotte Brennan. Photo: Tony Johnson

Not knowing what to do after leaving her job, Nicola first opened a sweet shop, Mr Wilson’s Sweets and Treats, on the Main Street. The decision to open a sweet shop was more to do with what she could achieve in that space, rather than what Nicola wanted to do.

Shortly after, the lease for the sandwich shop next door became available.

Nicola said: “I loved food. I always liked catering and I always liked cooking for people. I'm a bit of a feeder - I get pleasure out of feeding people. That's initially what I wanted to do. I ended up closing down the sweet shop and just took over the sandwich shop.” The Good Food Store, which has a motto of “good food, good mood”, offers a broad menu, to expand the current offering available in the area.

The Good Food Store in Garforth.

She said: “We try to offer something that's not available on the High Street because we do have a Greggs and we do have a Coupland. It’s about being a bit competitive.

“And we have a lot of regular people. We do deliveries if people can't get to us, I'll deliver food for them. Warm it up if needs be and make sure they’re okay. If they're able to come out, I can pick them up, feed them and then send them home if they’re a bit unsteady.”

“We open on Christmas day just to give people a place to drop in, just to have a glass of port, a bit of breakfast, just a bit of company.”

Hot and cold sandwiches are available, alongside hot meals that have been a hit with the elderly. These include cottage pie lasagna, roast chicken with salad, pies and mash, stews and jacket potatoes and more.

A much-loved addition to the menu, the Sunday roasts are made with a choice of meats including turkey, chicken and beef, homemade Yorkshire puddings and a minimum of four or five different types of vegetables.

The Good Food Store was voted one of the best places in Leeds for a Sunday roast according to locals. Photo: Tony Johnson

Beyond warm food, the Good Food Store is offering warm company to the elderly community in Garforth.

Nicola, who said she doesn’t see running the shop as a job, added: “We know a lot of people that just come in for a chinwag and a bit of company. We've got a good rapport with them. We're always trying to help, we wouldn't leave anybody struggling or stranded. It's very rewarding.

“I just love giving a nice service to the public and I like offering different food options. People know they can drop in even if they only want a cup of tea.

“And Garforth is such a lovely place. We just need to keep it going. We need all the independent shops to be supported.