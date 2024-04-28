Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident was caught on CCTV at the York Road institution for young offenders and showed Romeo Fejzulla attacking the prisoner without provocation in a communal area. It happened on February 6 last year and Fejzulla was seen acting oddly before striking out, Leeds Crown Court was told.

While attacking the man he was heard shouting: “Where’s your teeth?”. The footage played to the court showed officers jumping in to separate the pair. The victim was left curled up in a ball on the floor trying to protect himself. Fejzulla was then led away by two officers holding onto his arms.

Fejzulla's brutal attack in YOI Wetherby earned him an extra eight months' detention. (pic by National World)

He was later interviewed but made no comments. The victim had to be taken to hospital where it was found his jaw was broken in two places and teeth were loose. He required surgery under general anaesthetic.

The court heard that 19-year-old Fejzulla, was originally jailed for 51 months for GBH with intent. He was also given an 18-month concurrent jail sentence in January this year for violent disorder in YOI Wetherby. He has seven previous convictions for 17 offences.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, he admitted a charge of GBH without intent on the inmate. Mitigating, Olivia Appleby said Fejzulla had only been 18 at the time of the attack. A letter written by the defendant was read out by Miss Appleby in which expressed remorse and accepted responsibility.

Fejzulla said he “young and stupid at the time” and wanted to “set an example” to his family and friends. Miss Appleby said Fejzulla was “using his time wisely” behind bars and had enrolled on several courses.

She added: “His remorse is clear. In his conduct, he is trying his absolute best.”