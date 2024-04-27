Dealer caught with 'job lot' of designer drugs and cannabis edibles after Headingley house raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Isaiah Glynn was not at the property on Trelawn Street in Headingley on September 29, 2022, when police raided it , but attracted attention when he turned up and said he was told to retrieve items from the house.
He was stopped and told he would be searched, to which he then confessed he had drugs in his bag, Leeds Crown Court was told.
In total, there was £2,772 worth of illegal substances, including cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, cannabis, ketamine and two synthetic substances - dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and 5-dimethoxy-4-bromophenethylamine (2C-B).
He also had £70 of cash on him. The 23-year-old was taken in for questioning but gave a no-comment interview. The court heard that there was then a five-month delay to charge him.
Glynn, of Chapel Street, Headingley, admitted four counts of dealing in class-A drugs, and two of dealing in class-B drugs. He has no previous convictions.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Mitigating, Kara Frith said Glynn was “very much under instruction” by someone further up the drugs chain and told to to attend property once the police carried out their raid.
She said he became involved due to the need to fund his own drug use. She said the delay in court proceedings were “not of his making” but had come to court with an “expectation of immediate custody”.
The judge, Recorder Sam Green KC, told Glynn: “You might be a bit naive, but there’s no doubt that you had an awareness of the scale of the operation. You have no previous convictions and still a young man, and there’s been an inexcusable delay in bringing this to court.”
He opted to give Glynn a chance, and gave him a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months - the maximum suspendible sentence available to the courts.
He handed him 100 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement. He added: “You must understand, I’m taking a chance on you that many judges would not take. You have your part to play.”