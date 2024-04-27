Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Isaiah Glynn was not at the property on Trelawn Street in Headingley on September 29, 2022, when police raided it , but attracted attention when he turned up and said he was told to retrieve items from the house.

He was stopped and told he would be searched, to which he then confessed he had drugs in his bag, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

In total, there was £2,772 worth of illegal substances, including cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, cannabis, ketamine and two synthetic substances - dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and 5-dimethoxy-4-bromophenethylamine (2C-B).

Officers raided the home on Trelawn Street in Headingley, then arrested Glynn when he turned up. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

He also had £70 of cash on him. The 23-year-old was taken in for questioning but gave a no-comment interview. The court heard that there was then a five-month delay to charge him.

Glynn, of Chapel Street, Headingley, admitted four counts of dealing in class-A drugs, and two of dealing in class-B drugs. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Kara Frith said Glynn was “very much under instruction” by someone further up the drugs chain and told to to attend property once the police carried out their raid.

She said he became involved due to the need to fund his own drug use. She said the delay in court proceedings were “not of his making” but had come to court with an “expectation of immediate custody”.

The judge, Recorder Sam Green KC, told Glynn: “You might be a bit naive, but there’s no doubt that you had an awareness of the scale of the operation. You have no previous convictions and still a young man, and there’s been an inexcusable delay in bringing this to court.”

He opted to give Glynn a chance, and gave him a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months - the maximum suspendible sentence available to the courts.

