The 13 most anti social Leeds neighbourhoods named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to March 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,167 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 659 anti-social behaviour crimes

1. City centre

Photo: James Hardisty/National World

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 187 anti-social behaviour crimes

2. Middleton and Westwoods

Photo: Simon Hulme

Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane also recorded 182 anti-social behaviour crimes

3. Middleton Park, Manor Farm and Sharp Lane

Photo: James Hardisty

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 177 anti-social behaviour crimes

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Burley recorded 174 anti-social behaviour crimes

5. Burley

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Rothwell recorded 172 anti-social behaviour crimes

6. Rothwell

Photo: Lee McLean / SWNS

