This month, our round-up includes Lenny, a gorgeous three-year-old Great Dane who is looking for a home with people keen to do some training with him.
Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 11 of the dogs up for adoption this month –
1. Lenny
Lenny is a gorgeous three-year-old Great Dane who is looking for a home with people who are keen to do some training and either have experience of very large breed dogs, or are keen to work with the team to slowly transition him into a home. He is full of fun and loves to play. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Max
Two-year-old Max We is an Australian Kelpie who is
currently looking for a new home with owners who truly understand working breeds like his. He’s really smart and likes to be kept busy as well as enjoying his outdoor activities. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Stan The Man
Seven-year-old Stanley has been waiting more than five years for the perfect match to find him. Being a Pointer, he has some specific breed traits which required understanding owners who would be prepared to work with his need for training. He is also very worried by people he doesn’t know and takes a long time to build trust, meaning his adopters would need to visit him many many times to slowly grow a bond. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Thomas
Six-year-old Thomas is a Borzoi Crossbreed who was found as a stray. Dogs Trust’s vet team quickly identified some medical issues with his legs, so he’s
been relaxing in a foster home where he gets all the home comforts he deserves. Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Zena
Zena enjoyed a snuggle session in the centre’s ‘Real-Life room’, a space where the dogs can get used to things they will find in their forever homes like furniture and electrical appliances, but for the one-year-old Rottweiler Staffy Crossbreed, it’s a place to get loads of snuggles on the sofa. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Bella
Bella is a bubbly and very energetic six-year-old Staffy who simply adores people. Sadly she is very worried by other dogs so need adopters who will work with the team to continue her training as she settles into her home. Photo: Dogs Trust
