Machete thug beat ex partner at Wakefield flat party and held her there for two days

Scott Billings was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for the attack on the woman at the flat in Kinsley, near Pontefract, then made her sit on her own while he spent 46 hours enjoying himself.

The 29-year-old denied any wrongdoing and was due to stand trial, but changed his pleas to guilty on the day it was due to begin. He admitted ABH and threatening with an offensive weapon in a private place.

Having been held on remand at HMP Leeds, he sobbed as he was handed a 22-month jail sentence. The court heard that Billings and the woman had been in an “on/off” relationship for about three years. The complainant said it was a “toxic relationship” and he was abusive, controlling, jealous, and would resort to violence, which is why she terminated the relationship.

Despite this, Billings was unable to accept it was over, the court heard

At around 5pm on July 21, the woman had been walking her dog when Billings pulled up alongside her and ordered her to get in the car or he would “run her over”.

Billings was jailed for 22 months for the attack on his ex partner.

He then got out and manhandled her into the rear of the car and took her to his cousin’s flat in Kinsley where there was a party. She did not want to go but was in fear of Billings. His friends were in the flat, and Billings took a large machete into the building with him and left it by the door to “deter her from leaving”.

Billings drank and took drugs and for 46 hours and she was not permitted to leave. She was made to sit alone or in the corner. They had an argument over payments involving an Xbox games console and he then accused her of having an affair.

He brandished the machete, threw punches at her, kicked her and stamped on her chest. She was made to stay without treatment as the party continued.

The next day when Billings temporarily left the flat, she made her escape and rang her father. She had bruising to her right eye, restricted air entry to her lung and a cut behind her ear.

The police were called but they were unable to locate Billings. He eventually contacted the police and agreed to hand himself in at Normanton Police Station on August 10 where he was arrested. During his interview, he denied initial allegations of false imprisonment and then gave no comments thereafter.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said that Billings, of Thomas Way, South Elmsall, has “engaged fully” during his time in custody. He added: “There is genuine remorse and genuine recognition of the unacceptable nature of his behaviour.”

He said that Billings recognised the relationship with the woman was “toxic” and he now had a “desire to move on”.

The judge, Recorder Mark Ainsworth, told a tearful Billings, who was appearing in court over the video link: “These are serious matters. You were abusive and controlling in your relationship. It came to an end and it was something you struggled to accept.”