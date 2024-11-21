Leeds Rhinos 2025 results including scorers, referees and attendances

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:32 BST
Here’s the full list of Leeds Rhinos’ pre-season, Betfred Super League and Challenge Cup results in 2025, with scorers, referees and attendances.

December 2024

Thur 26 Wakefield Trinity H 11.30am pre-season Festive Challenge

Rhinos 18 (Tries Connor 2, Brown. Goals Connor 2, J Sinfield), Wakefield 16 (Tries Booth, Nikotemo, D Sinfield. Goals Russell 2).

Leeds Rhinos' fixtures for 2025 have been confirmed. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 10,883.

Report

Ratings

Reaction

January 2025

Sun 26 Wigan Warriors H 3pm pre-season Ash Handley testimonial

Rhinos 22 (Tries Handley, C Smith, Hall, Newman. Goals Connor 3), Wigan Warriors 4 (Try Eckersley).

Referee: Liam, Moore. Attendance: 5,055.

Ratings

Report

Reaction

February

Sat 8 Wests Warriors H noon Challenge Cup round 3

Rhinos 92 (Tries Hall 3, Lisone 3, Sinfield 2, Gannon 2, Lumb, Connor, C Smith, Frawley, Holroyd, Edgell. Goals Connor 14), Wests Warriors 0.

Referee: Matty Lynn. Attendance: 1,310.

Report

Reaction

Ratings

Sat 15 Wakefield Trinity H 3pm

Rhinos 12 (Tries Newman, Lisone. Goals Connor 2), Wakefield Trinity 14 (Tries Jowitt 2, Lino. Goal Jowitt).

Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 15,364

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 22 Salford Red Devils A 3pm

Salford Red Devils 6 (Try Watkins. Goals Sneyd), Rhinos 32 (Tries Lumb 2, Gannon, Handley, Bentley, Hall. Goals Connor 4).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 5,798.

Report/ratings

Reaction

March

Sun 2 Castleford Tigers H 3pm

Rhinos 38 (Tries Connor, Palasia, Newman, Sinfield, Handley, Hall, Lumb. Goals Connor 5), Castleford Tigers 24 (Tries Rooney, Cini, Simbiken, I Senior. Goals Hoy 4).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths. Attendance: 14,234.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 8 Catalans Dragons A 5.30pm UK

Catalans Dragons 11 (Tries Smith 2. Goal Mourgue. Drop goal Keary), Rhinos 0.

Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 8,125.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Fri 14 St Helens A 8pm Challenge Cup round 4

St Helens 22 (Tries Feldt, Sailor, Whitley, Robertson. Goals Percival 3), Rhinos 14 (Tries Handley, Newman. Goals Connor 3).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 7,531.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 22 Wigan Warriors H 5.30pm

Rhinos 12 (Tries Lumb, Sinfield. Goals Connor 2), Wigan Warriors 10 (Tries Marshall, French. Goal Smith).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 15,166.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Fri 28 Warrington Wolves A 8pm

Warrington Wolves 16 (Tries Lindop, Ratchford, Jake Thewlis. Goals Sneyd 2), Rhinos 14 (Tries McDonnell, Lumb, Hall. Goals Connor).

Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 10,523.

Report/ratings

Reaction

April

Sat-Sun 5-6 No game (Challenge Cup round 5)

Thur 10 Salford Red Devils A 8pm

Salford Red Devils 0, Rhinos 28 (Tries McDonnell 4, Miller. Goals Miller 4).

Referee: Liam Rush. Attendance: 4,159.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Fri 18 Huddersfield Giants H 5.30pm

Rhinos 28 (Tries Miller, Watkins, Handley, Connor, Hall. Goals Miller 4), Huddersfield Giants 6 (Try Burgess. Goal Flanagan).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 14,566

Report/ratings

Reaction

Fri 25 Hull KR H 8pm

Rhinos 14 (Tries Handley, Lumb. Goals Miller 3), Hull KR 20 (Tries Broadbent 2, Batchelor, Lewis. Goals Mourgue 2).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 16,863.

Report/ratings

Reaction

May

Sat 3 St Helens Magic Weekend 7.30pm at St James’ Park

Rhinos 17 (Tries Lumb, Miller, Gannon. Goals Miller 2. Drop goal Sinfield), St Helens 4 (Try Whitley).

Referee: Jack Smith.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat-Sun 10-11 No game (Challenge Cup semi-finals)

Fri 16 Hull FC H 8pm

Rhinos 18 (Tries McDonnell, Holroyd, Lumb, Hall. Goal Miller), Hull FC 16 (Tries Martin, Eseh, Barron. Goals Sezer 2).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 15,602.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 24 Castleford Tigers A 2.30pm

Castleford Tigers 6 (Try L Senior. Goal Milnes), Rhinos 29 (Tries Lisone 2, Newman 2, Hall. Goals Connor 4. Drop goal Connor).

Referee: Liam Rush. Attendance: 8,069.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 31 Wakefield Trinity H 4.30pm

Rhinos 22 (Tries Newman, Connor, Lumb. Goals Connor 5), Wakefield Trinity 18 (Tries Jowitt 2, Walmsley. Goals Jowitt 3).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 15,387.

Report/ratings

Reaction

June

Sat 7 No game (Challenge Cup final)

Sat 14 Warrington Wolves H 5.30pm

Rhinos 36 (Tries C Smith 2, Croft, Holroyd, Connor, Gannon. Goals Connor 5, Watkins), Warrington Wolves 12 (Tries Josh Thewlis, Currie. Goals Sneyd 2).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attenedance: 14,306.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Fri 20 St Helens A 8pm

St Helens 18 (Tries Cross, Dagnall, Sailor. Goals Feldt 3), Rhinos 4 (Try Lumb).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 11,179.

Report

Reaction

Fri 27 Leigh Leopards H 8pm

Rhinos 48 (Tries Watkins 2, Newman 2, Miller, Smith, Holroyd, Oledzki. Goals Connor 8), Leigh Leopards 30 (Brand 3, O'Brien, Hanley. Goals O’Brien 3 ).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,338.

Report/ratings

Reaction

July

Sun 6 Hull KR A 3pm

Hull KR 8 (Try Martin. Goals Mourgue 2), Rhinos 14 (Tries Lisone, Miller. Goals Connor 3).

Report/ratings

Reaction

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: not given.

Fri 11 St Helens H 8pm

Rhinos 0, St Helens 6 (Try Dagnall. Goal Lomax).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 15,093.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Fri 18 Salford Red Devils H 8pm

Rhinos 42 (Tries Edgell 3, Miller, Newman, McDonnell, Jenkins. Goals Connor 7), Salford Red Devils 6 (Try Brierley. Goal Hankinson ).

Referee: Liam Rush. Attendance: 11,843.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Thur 24 Wakefield Trinity A 8pm

Wakefield Trinity 15 (Tries Walmsley, Storton. Goals Jowitt3. Drop goal Lino), Rhinos 14 (Tries Lisone, O’Connor. Goals Jowitt 3).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 9,252.

Report/ratings

Reaction

August

Thur 7 Leigh Leopards A 8pm

Leigh Leopards 14 (Tries Brand 2, Hanley. Goal O’Brien), Rhinos 22 (Tries Miller, Lisone, Bentley, Croft. Goals Connor 3).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 8,655.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 16 Castleford Tigers A 3pm

Castleford Tigers 6 (Try Windley. Goal Atkin), Rhinos 64 (Tries Croft 2, Hall 2, Handley 2, Newman, Miller, Cassell, Bentley, Connor. Goals Connor 9, Hankinson).

Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 7,861.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Thur 21 Hull KR H 8pm

Rhinos 28 (Tries Connor, Cassell, Miller, Newman. Goals Connor 6), Hull KR 6 (Try Davies. Goal Martin).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 16,260.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 30 Hull FC A 3pm

Hull FC 0, Rhinos 34 (Tries Hall, Watkins, Connor, Gannon, Croft, McDonnell. Goals Connor 5).

Referee: Aaron Moore.

Report/ratings

Reaction

September

Thur 4 Huddersfield Giants A 8pm

Huddersfield Giants 0, Leeds Rhinos 26 (Tries Newman, Gannon, Croft, Oledzki. Goals Miller3, Connor 2).

Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 4,315.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Thur 11 Catalans Dragons H 8pm

Rhinos 8 (Tries Hall, Croft), Catalans Dragons 16 (Tries Tison, Bousquet. Goals Aispuro-Bichet 4).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 15,157.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Fri 19 Wigan Warriors A 8pm

Wigan Warriors 22 (Tries French 2, Miski, Wardle. Goals Keighran 3), Rhinos 6 (Try Hankinson. Goal Sinfield).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 16,268.

Report/ratings

Reaction

Sat 27 St Helens (H) elimination play-off 8pm

Rhinos 14 (Tries Hankinson, McDonnell. Goals Connor 3), St Helens 16 (Tries Lomax, Bennison, Wright. Goals Percival, Bennison).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 11,108.

Report/ratings

Reaction

