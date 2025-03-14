It was Rhinos’ 18th defeat in their last 19 meetings with Saints, a damning statistic which highlights how they have fallen away from the top teams over the past seven years. They also haven’t won a Cup tie against Super League opposition since lifting the trophy in 2020.

They played okay in the first half; their physicality was good and they defended strongly. Trailing only 6-2 at the break, it was anyone’s game at that stage, but Leeds collapsed alarmingly after the interval, conceding three tries between the 48th and 56th minutes. That was similar to the Super League round one loss to Wakefield, whose game-winning purple patch came in the first half.

From 22-2 down, some pride was restored by a couple of late converted tries and there were some positives: Rhinos’ effort wasn’t in question, Lachie Miller got through 80 minutes in his first rugby since last September, Harry Newman and James Bentley had strong games and - one wild pass into touch apart - Jake Connor made a good job of his switch into the halves. But an 80-minute performance is still lacking.

Rhinos went ahead after 18 minutes when Newman forced his way to Saints’ line, the ball was stolen and Connor took the two. That was as close as Leeds got to a try for 65 minutes. Nine later they were penalised for not standing square and at the end of the subsequent set, Kyle Feldt dived over from Joe Batchelor’s pass after Rhinos’ defence failed to deal with Jonny Lomax’s kick. Mark Percival added a touchline goal.

The score stayed at 6-2 until eight minutes after the interval when Harry Robertson broke down Leeds’ left and sent the supporting Tristan Sailor in. Just five minutes after that, Matt Whitley crossed from Lomax’s pass and Percival’s third goal made it 18-2.

Saints’ fifth successive penalty led to their fourth try, Robertson touching down Sailor’s grubber and another Percival goal made it 22-2.

At that stage, it was edging towards embarrassing, but Leeds got some pride back late on. From six-two in Saints’ favour when they scored their fourth try, Rhinos got the last two. The danger of a second successive tryless game was averted when Ash Handley touched down from Connor’s kick and in the final moments Newman finished really well from a pass by Ryan Hall. Connor converted both.

In a selection surprise, Jarrod O’Connor was left out of the matchday side, dropping to 18th man. Almost inevitably, starting hooker Andy Ackers picked up a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time, though Jack Sinfield did a decent job filling in. Tom Nicholson-Watton was on the bench for his first appearance this season. In other changes, Cooper Jenkins started at prop, with Keenan Palasia switching to loose-forward and Morgan Gannon moving to the bench.

St Helens: Welsby, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles. Subs Whitley, Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Lumb, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, Ackers, Jenkins, Bentley, McDonnell, Palasia. Subs Lisone, Gannon, Sinfield, Nicholson-Watton.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 7,531.

Here’s how the players rated.

1 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Obviously felt the pace in his first game since last September, one knock-on and a couple of nice touches 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Set up the first try with a kick, one superb ball-and-all tackle, had a decent game 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Scored Leeds’ first try, one good run 5. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) No chance to score, but made his usual strong carries 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales