Star man scores another 9/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos ratings from crucial 34-0 win at Hull FC

With three games remaining, Rhinos can’t be caught by any of the teams outside Betfred Super League’s top-six and their fourth straight victory lifted them to third in the table. It was a highly professional performance from Leeds, but an injury scare took some of the gloss off.

With Ash Handley ruled out, 21-year-old Max Simpson came in for his first Super League game since July, 2022. Ankle and knee damage robbed him of three years in a promising career and the curse struck again after 65 minutes when he was hit high and stretchered off after a long delay.

Rhinos haven;t let injury problems upset them this year and that was the case again. Though Mikolaj Oledzki and Cooper Jenkins returned, fellow prop Keenan Palasia dropped out with knee damage. Hull were also missing key players and lost a couple during the game, but Rhinos did a much better job of handling adversity.

There wasn’t a hint of a try-scoring chance in an even opening 24 minutes, but then Rhinos ran in four tries in 11 minutes, Connor creating two and scoring one, to take a 24-0 lead into half-time.

Another touchdown soon after the break ensured there’d be no second half fightback and the game got scrappy after that. Leeds did add a sixth try late on and, most pleasingly, managed to keep a clean sheet.

It was Connor’s first return to his old club as a Leeds player and he was, again, superb. His cut-out pass gave Ryan Hall a walk-in at the corner to mark his 400th Super League appearance and begin the rampage.

Zak Hardaker’s restart sailed out on the full and Rhinos went back-to-back through Kallum Watkins. Brodie Croft’s kick was tapped back one-handed by Lachie Miller and the loose-forward dived to touch down at full stretch. The decision went up as a try and was confirmed by video referee Chris Kendall.

Seven minutes before the break Connor intercepted a pass by Brad Fash - who had just come on - and went over unopposed from half-way. It was a terrific read by the scrum-half, who created another try in the next set.

Miller burst through the middle to set up field position for Connor to put Morgan Gannon in with a lovely kick on the last tackle. There was a touch of good fortune as the officials missed a forward pass by Croft to Lisone from Miller’s break.

Debutant Joe Shorrocks’ offload sent Jarrod O’Connor into a gap and Croft weaved over for an excellent try soon after the interval. With seven left Connor’s no-look pass was finished by James McDonnell, though the scrum-half his a post with his conversion attempt, which was his only miss.

Having conceded late on in the previous two games, Rhinos were out under some pressure in the final moments, but the zero clearly meant a lot to them and they refused to crack. The penalty count was seven-six in Leeds’ favour (three-two in the first half) and the four six-agains were shared.

Hull FC: Hardaker, Barron, Rapana, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese’ese, Borough, Watts, Chamberlain, Lane, Aydin. Subs Briscoe, Ashworth, Fash, Laidlaw.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Simpson, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Cassell, O’Connor, Oledzki, Gannon, McDonnell, Watkins. Subs Lisone, Bentley, Jenkins, Shorrocks.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).

1 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) One knock-on, but set up a try with a terrific play from a kick and split the defence to create another 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Scored a try to mark his 400th Super League appearance, made a couple of good catches and his usual string carries 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Worked hard, especially early on, but the ball didn’t go his way 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Max Simpson (no 26) So unfortunate, being back on a Super League field after three injury-hit years was an achievement; he did 65 minutes and showed good signs before being stretchered off after a foul tackle 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Wing: Chris Hankinson Knocked on with his only attacking chance, but ran the ball well 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales