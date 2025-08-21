2 get 10/10, lots of 9s in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from stunning 28-6 win v Hull KR

Rhinos produced very nearly a complete performance as league leaders Hull KR were comprehensively outplayed, 28-6, in front of a season’s-best 16,260 crowd at AMT Headingley tonight (Thursday). For the second game running, a late try spoiled Leeds’ cleansheet, but there was nothing else for even the hardest-hearted Rhinos fan to complain about.

Rhinos played some outstanding rugby with the ball and their defence was sensational, under heavy pressure at times after the break. The win took them level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors and virtually assured Leeds of a top-six spot. A home tie is now a realistic aim.

Rhinos were successful with a captain’s challenge after just 11 minutes, when Miller was penalised for an alleged tackle in the air on Arthur Mourgue. The video official overturned Jack Smith’s call, earning a chant of ‘there’s only one Chris Kendall’ from the South Stand. It was still the Robins’ ball, but Jez Litten’s forward pass turned it over midway in their half and, after some good ball movement, Connor dummied to kick, then sliced through for a wonderful solo try.

Leeds received a penalty in the next set; on the last, Connor gave the ball to Kallum Watkins, he grubbered against the left-hand post and the kick bounced to Presley Cassell. The 18-year-old tapped it up with one hand, made the catch and touched down for his second try in as many games.

Early in the second quarter, two penalties had Rovers camped on Leeds’ line, but a Ryan Hall interception and brilliant run by Harry Newman turned defence into attack, Croft slipped an outstanding pass to Miller and he went between two defenders and past a third for another terrific score. With Connor converting all three, Leeds led 18-0.

Hull KR were better in the second half. Rhinos old by Rhyse Martin had a touchdown ruled out on video evidence, Harry Newman made a remarkable try-saving tackle on Joe Burgess and Mikey Lewis was held up over the hosts’ line. After all that, Leeds extended their lead through two Connor penalty goals either side of a converted try when Croft sent Newman over. Tom Davies scored the Robins’ consolation with three minutes left, inevitably converted from the touchline by Martin. That didn’t spoil a wonderful night for Rhinos.

Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O’Connor, Cassell, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Subs Lisone, Bentley, Ackers, Littlewood.

Hull KR: Morgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Whitebread, Martin, Batchelor, Minchella. Subs Luckley, Tanginoa, Doro, Hadley.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance:

1 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Almost unplayable, scored a fine try and challenged Hull KR with every touch 10

2 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Defended well, a vital interception and some tough carries 8

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Showed his England class; superb run before Miller's try, made a try-saving tackle on Joe Burgess and scored late on 9

4 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Had a big game, but went off with 23 left which was a concern 8

5 . Wing: Chris Hankinson Settling in nicely, threatened a couple of times and did really well to stay in play at one point near Rhinos' line 8