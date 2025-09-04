Leeds Rhinos reaction: Jake Connor injury worry revealed after 'ugly' 26-0 win v Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos are sweating on the fitness of star man Jake Connor after their 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants.

Connor left the field with an injury early in the second half of Rhinos’ fifth successive win and second clean sheet in six days. The former Giants scrum-half has been Rhinos’ outstanding player this year and will be crucial to their hopes of a Grand Final appearance next month.

In his post-match press conference, coach Brad Arthur said Connor could have gone back on if necessary, but Rhinos’ backroom staff made the decision not to take a risk. “It’s his ribs,” Arthur confirmed.

“He wanted to continue, but there was no need to keep him out there. He will probably have to have a scan during the week; I’d say it’ll be rib cartilage, but they play through them. He’s sore, he might be a week or he might be all right.”

Morgan Gannon is congratulated after scoring for Leeds Rhinos in their 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos are back in action at home to Catalans Dragons next Thursday. Depending on the severity of the damage, Arthur said he “might” consider giving Connor - who is ever-present this season - a week off, but insisted: “I don’t want to get into the habit of resting blokes just for the sake of it. I am not going to know until I see how he pulls up [on Friday]. We’ll do a review, the boys will have the weekend off and we’ll see how he is on Monday.”

Prop Cooper Jenkins, who was playing his second comeback game following a couple of matches on the sidelines with ankle damage, limped off late in the match. Arthur said: “It’s his ankle, he fell on it - or someone landed on it - pretty awkwardly and sort of stirred it up again, but in a couple of days that will settle.” Front-rowers Tom Holroyd (wrist) and Keenan Palasia (knee) are expected to be available for the game against Catalans, along with centre Max Simpson (concussion).

In a scrappy encounter , Rhinos kept a second successive clean sheet, five days after their 34-0 win at Hull FC. The win moved third-placed Rhinos level on points with Wigan Warriors, three clear of Leigh Leopards, in fourth and four ahead of St Helens who are fifth. Those sides play this weekend, with Wigan visiting Saints today [Friday] and Leigh at Warrington the following afternoon.

Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor kicks a penalty goal during the win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos led 8-0 at half-time and didn’t increase their lead until the final quarter, but ran in three late tries. Arthur was happy to again see his side keep their line intact, but admitted they were below-par with ball in hand.

He reflected: “It was an ugly win. We got some good habits around finding ways to win, which is pleasing. I was pleased with our defence, but our attack lacked a bit of intent.

“We didn’t carry with enough venom, so we had nothing to play off. Execution and timing was a bit down and we were a bit scrappy with the ball. It wasn’t great, but it’s a win; it’s hard to win every week, so we’ve got to enjoy it.”