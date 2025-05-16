2 score 4/10 one gets 8 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from last-gasp win v Hull FC

Hull FC led 10-0 on half an hour and 16-4 soon after the break at AMT Headingley and were two points ahead in the 79th minute, only for Leeds’ veteran winger Ryan Hall to snatch an 18-16 victory with a brilliant winning try. Rhinos didn’t play well for the most part, but wins like this one can sometimes define a season and the hosts’ resilience had to be admired.

Hull went close to grabbing what would certainly have been a decisive score when they led

16-10 and 16-14, but some outstanding defence kept them out and Leeds finally managed to find their attacking groove in the last quarter. Tom Holroyd - on the day his new long-term contract was announced - smashed his way over from first-receiver moments after Harvey Barron had scored Hull’s third try, Lachie Miller kicking his only conversion.

But Leeds would probably have lost had Brodie Croft not made a sensational try on Tom Briscoe just before the hour mark. Croft, Jake Connor, Morgan Gannon and Ash Handley then carved out an opportunity which was finished well by Riley Lumb with 13 left. However, the game seemed up when Connor kicked out on the full inside the final five.

Kallum Watkins was then adjudged to have knocked-on near Leeds’ line, but a captain’s challenge proved successful, Handley’s surging run took Rhinos to the other end and Hall rolled back the years with a terrific touchdown from Lachie Miller’s pass.

For the most part, the game seemed to be going Hull’s way. With half an hour played Hall got in the way of a Hull pass near Rhinos’ line to give the visitors another set and on the next play Aidan Sezer and Will Pryce created an overlap for Lewis Martin to score at the corner.

It looked like Leeds had replied six minutes before the break when Jarrod O’Connor darted over from acting-half, but referee Jack Smith signalled no try and his video assistant Liam Moore ruled a knock-on by the Rhinos hooker. Leeds were penalised in the next set and then Harry Newman knocked the ball down near the line in similar fashion to Hall and Hull again took advantage.

Leeds-born prop Sam Eseh - who had a spell on loan at Rhinos last season - crashed over from close-range, Smith handed the decision on as a try and Moore gave the green light. Sezer converted to make it 10-0, but Hull knocked on from the restart with a minute left and on the final play, James McDonnell ran a lovely line on to Croft’s pass to score his sixth try of the campaign.

Having got back in the game, Leeds came out in the second half and shot themselves in the foot, twice turning over the ball in the opening minutes. Pryce’s kick hit a post and rebounded to Zak Hardaker, he got an offload away and John Asiata’s pass put Barron over. Smith, yet again, needed video assistance to confirm his decision and Sezer landed a touchline goal.

Leeds made too many errors and lacked creativity for much of the game. The penalty count was three-two in Hull’s favour, having been three-one at half-time. Rhinos received four set-restarts to Hull’s two.

There was an 11-minute stoppage early on when Hull centre Jordan Rapana was hurt trying to tackle Connor. He left the field on a stretcher and was replaced by Rhinos old boy Briscoe.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Croft , Oledzki, O’Connor, Palasia, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Subs Holroyd, Lisone, Bentley, Jenkins.

Hull FC: Pryce, Barron, Rapana, Litten, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese’ese, Borough, Knight, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Asiata. Subs Briscoe, Eseh, Ashworth, Fash.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance: 15,602.

1 . Leeds Rhinos 18, Hull FC 16 Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Lively, involved in three tries including the pass for the winner 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Didn’t have a good game,made some mistakes near Rhinos’ line, but rolled back the years with a brilliant winner 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) His error set up Hull’s second try, didn’t see much ball in attack 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Big effort thoughout and a superb run set up the winning try 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales