Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings as 3 score 8/10 in one-point loss at Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jul 2025, 21:57 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 22:08 BST
Half-back Mason Lino’s drop goal seven seconds from time condemned Leeds Rhinos to a 15-14 defeat in a brutal derby at Wakefield Trinity tonight.

The first half ended all square Leeds, hanging in after twice trailing by six points and spending 10 minutes a man down with Brodie Croft in the sin-bin. Rhinos went ahead with 13 minutes left, but Trinity equalised soon afterwards and Lino’s kick won it.

It was Trinity’s second victory in three meetings with Leeds this year and there has been nothing between the sides, Waefield winning by two points and one and Rhinos with a four-point margin.

The game was as tight as the scoreline suggests. Max Jowitt kicked Trinity ahead after 11 minutes. They received a six-again on the last and then took the two when Croft was sin-binned for tripping Mason Lino. Trinity got another penalty from the restart, a second set-restart and Lachlan Walmsley went over - exploiting the extra man - after Jay Pitts, Jake Trueman and Jowitt had handled.

When Rhinos finally got the ball back, they received a six-again followed by a penalty in front of the posts. Usually, they’d have run it, but with a man off the field they sensibly opted to take the two through Jake Connor, which got them on the board and ran down the clock on the yellow card.

On 27 minutes Trinity restored their six-point lead in similar fashion to their opening score, with a set-restart being followed by a penalty - for a high tackle by Connor on Harvey Smith. Jowitt landed his second goal, but Leeds were level at the break despite very little good-ball. Croft’s kick forced a drop out and from that Sam Lisone smashed his way over the line from acting-half Jarrod O’Connor’s pass and Connor added the kick.

Connor went off after a head knock early in the second half, but Leeds went ahead with 13 minutes left when Jarrod O’Connor somehow got the ball down from acting-half and substitute Jack Sinfield converted. But Trinity levelled five minutes later through Jowitt’s third goal following a strong finish from Matty Storton, off Lino’s pass.

Croft was just off target with a drop goal attempt in the final minute, but that gave Trinity a seven-tackle set and Lino used the extra-play to win it.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Walmsley, C Hall, Pratt, Myers, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, H Smith, Faatili, Griffin, Scott, Pitts. Subs Nikotemo, Atoni, Storton, Rourke.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Edgell, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Jenkins, O’Connor, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, Watkins. Subs Littlewood, Lisone, Sinfield, Cassell.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Attendance: 9,252.

Here's how the Rhinos players rated.

1. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 24/07/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League: Round 20 - Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos - The DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield, England - A General View (GV).

Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Ran the ball back strongly 7

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one)

Ran the ball back strongly 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
No attacking chances, but did some good work in defence including a try-saving tackle on Lachlan Walmsley 7

3. Wing: Alfie Edgell

No attacking chances, but did some good work in defence including a try-saving tackle on Lachlan Walmsley 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Didn’t see much ball on attack, put in a massive hit on Mason Lino 6

4. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)

Didn’t see much ball on attack, put in a massive hit on Mason Lino 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A couple of strong runs and did some important work in defence 7

5. Centre: Ash Handley (no 4)

A couple of strong runs and did some important work in defence 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
His 350th Leeds game, some strong carries but no try scoring opportunities 6

6. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5)

His 350th Leeds game, some strong carries but no try scoring opportunities 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosJake ConnorPeter SmithTrinityLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice