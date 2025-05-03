Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player as ratings as two score 9/10 in Magic Weekend win v St Helens

Playing exciting, expansive rugby, Leeds raced into an early 10-0 lead and should have been much further in front at the interval. Saints hit back with a try soon after the break and Leeds were under huge pressure in the third quarter before a drop goal settled their nerves and they sealed the win with a touchdown in the final couple of minutes. It was a strong defensive effort by Leeds, despite an error-ridden spell after half-time. Here’s how the Rhinos men raterd in their second win against Saints in 20 attempts.