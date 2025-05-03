Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player as ratings as two score 9/10 in Magic Weekend win v St Helens

Playing exciting, expansive rugby, Leeds raced into an early 10-0 lead and should have been much further in front at the interval. Saints hit back with a try soon after the break and Leeds were under huge pressure in the third quarter before a drop goal settled their nerves and they sealed the win with a touchdown in the final couple of minutes. It was a strong defensive effort by Leeds, despite an error-ridden spell after half-time. Here’s how the Rhinos men raterd in their second win against Saints in 20 attempts.
1. Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Here's how the Rhinos playwers rated. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one)
Leeds’ best, scored a fine touchdown, a big attacking threat and made a couple of try-saving tackles; only goal kicking let him down 9 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23)
Scored an excellent touchdown and made a try-saver, but one bad error and missed a couple of big chances 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)
Posed a threat a couple of times, but not consistent enough 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley (no 4)
Made an important tackle, involved in the opening try and worked his socks off 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Alfie Edgell (no 21)
First start of the season and was good value, including an assist for Miller’s try, but a head injury assessment ended his night 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
