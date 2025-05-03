Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player as ratings as two score 9/10 in Magic Weekend win v St Helens

It was hard work at times, but Leeds Rhinos broke their St Helens hoodoo and picked up a valuable two points with a 17-4 win at Magic Weekend.

Playing exciting, expansive rugby, Leeds raced into an early 10-0 lead and should have been much further in front at the interval. Saints hit back with a try soon after the break and Leeds were under huge pressure in the third quarter before a drop goal settled their nerves and they sealed the win with a touchdown in the final couple of minutes. It was a strong defensive effort by Leeds, despite an error-ridden spell after half-time. Here’s how the Rhinos men raterd in their second win against Saints in 20 attempts.

Leeds’ best, scored a fine touchdown, a big attacking threat and made a couple of try-saving tackles; only goal kicking let him down 9

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one)

Leeds' best, scored a fine touchdown, a big attacking threat and made a couple of try-saving tackles; only goal kicking let him down 9

Scored an excellent touchdown and made a try-saver, but one bad error and missed a couple of big chances 6

3. Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23)

Scored an excellent touchdown and made a try-saver, but one bad error and missed a couple of big chances 6

Posed a threat a couple of times, but not consistent enough 6

4. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)

Posed a threat a couple of times, but not consistent enough 6

Made an important tackle, involved in the opening try and worked his socks off 8

5. Centre: Ash Handley (no 4)

Made an important tackle, involved in the opening try and worked his socks off 8

First start of the season and was good value, including an assist for Miller’s try, but a head injury assessment ended his night 8

6. Wing: Alfie Edgell (no 21)

First start of the season and was good value, including an assist for Miller's try, but a head injury assessment ended his night 8

