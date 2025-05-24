Sub stars with 9/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 29-6 win at Castleford Tigers

The former Samoa international is in a good run of form and took it to another level with a blockbuster performance during today’s (Saturday) 29-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Lisone wreaked havoc; not only did he blast over for a try in each half, but Tigers also lost two forwards to head injuries sustained trying to stop the Leeds substitute.

Cooper Jenkins came back into Rhinos’ side, as a starting front-row, Keenan Palasia switched to the bench and James Bentley was rested. Rhinos went big on the bench and all of them were very good as, in the end, Leeds were just too strong for battling Tigers. Cas gave it a real go and the 23-point margin didn’t do them justice. Former Leeds man Alex Mellor led the pack and full-back Tex Hoy was the official man of the match.

They were under the cosh for most of the first half, but trailed only 7-0 at the interval. A try straight afterwards rocked Leeds and Cas seemed to have scored again at 17-6. It might have been a different story if that hadn’t been - correctly - disallowed on video evidence.

Four of Leeds’ five tries came off kicks and they can be better with ball in hand, but this was a banana skin avoided. They were patient and professional and defended strongly for a fifth win in six games, which lifted them to third in Betfred Super League.

Tigers had to dig deep, particularly after being reduced to 12 men inside nine minutes when Liam Horne was sin-binned for obstructing Jake Connor as the Leeds man attempted to take a quick tap restart. Leeds spent most of the next 10 minutes near Cas’ line, but Morgan Gannon and Harry Newman let the hosts off the hook with knock-ons, then Riley Lumb did the same after Horne’s return.

The opening try eventually came via a direct route after 32 minutes. Rhinos opted to tap a penalty in front of the posts and Lisone ran an excellent line to Connor’s pass to blast his way over. Connor added the two and extended Rhinos’ lead to seven points a minute before the interval, which was smart play - the value of which was proved 30 seconds into the second period.

Completely out of the blue, Mellor bumped off Brodie Croft deep in home territory, surged up-field and found Louis Senior, whose pace did the rest. Rowan Milnes’ touchline goal made it a one-point ball game.

Croft made amends. Rhinos missed a chance soon afterwards when he kicked to the left and Newman touched down after the ball had come off James McDonnell, but referee Liam Rush ruled a knock-on by the second-rower, after checking replays.

He indicated no-try, but had to make the final call himself after technical issues meant video assistant Chris Kendall couldn’t be consulted. Leeds’ second try came on 49 minutes, off a terrible error by Innes Senior, who - along with brother Louis - was otherwise very good.

He spilled Croft’s grubber kick a metre out and Newman was rewarded for his enthusiastic chase by touching down. Croft’s boot was again the creator, moments later. Another low kick was picked up by Lachie Miller and his pass put Ryan Hall in at the corner. That made him the 19th-highest try scorer in British rugby league. Connor landed the touchline conversion, moments after missing from the same place.

On the hour, a stunning tackle by Zac Cini kept Ash Handley. Connor’s pass then went to ground and Louis Senior raced the length of the field to cross between the posts. Rush initially thought it was a try, but replays showed Mellor had knocked the ball down before Senior picked up.

Soon afterwards, Newman collected the final offload after Kallum Watkins, Cameron Smith and McDonnell kept the ball alive; then Lisone completed his brace off Miller’s pass - both tries coming from kicks on the last by Connor, who converted four of Leeds’ five tries. The penalty count was four-four (three-two to Tigers in the first half) and both sides received one set-restart.

Castleford Tigers: Hoy, Simm, Cini, Wood, L Senior, I Senior, Asi, Milnes, Amone, Horne, Lawler, Westerman, Mellor, Singleton. Subs: S Hall, Mustapha, Okoro, Atkin.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, R Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Croft , Jenkins, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Subs Holroyd, Lisone, Palasia, C Smith.

Referee: Liam Rush (Dewsbury/Batley). Attendance: 8,069.

1 . Castleford Tigers 6, Leeds Rhinos 29 Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Had a lively game, provided the final pass for Leeds’ third try 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Fluffed a big opportunity with a knock-on near Tigers’ line, but did well to bag a second half brace and had one ruled out 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Typically solid performance from the veteran, capped by a milestone try 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) One outstanding carry in the first half, denied a try by a stunning tackle from Zac Cini 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales