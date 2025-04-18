Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coach Brad Arthur says Leeds Rhinos “can’t do any more” to keep Morgan Gannon at the club.

Gannon played the full game in the second-row when Rhinos beat Huddersfield Giants 28-6 at AMT Headingley today, but - as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post - he is understood to have told the club he will be moving on at the end of this season,

The 21-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is wanted by NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors. Asked about that in his post-match press conference, Arthur said: “The club and Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] made a substantial offer to him. They’ll sort that out in the next couple of days, but the club can’t do any more.”

The coach added: “I don’t think he is staying, but as far as I am aware he hasn’t signed any contracts.”

Morgan Gannon on the charge for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos ran in five tries as they picked up a third win from the last four Betfred Super League games, after leading bottom of the table Giants 6-0 at the break. Reflecting on the game, Arthur said: “I was really happy with 70 minutes of it, but in the last 20 minutes we got a bit loose.

“Overall, we’re starting to learn how to build a game. We showed good patience in the first half - we got held up a few times, they made some last-ditch tackles and we held our nerve. You’ve got to give them credit, but we knew if we kept to our systems they’d fall away at some stage with the amount of possession we had and how physical we were.”