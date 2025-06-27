Leeds Rhinos boss hails 'lots of good things' in 48-30 win v Leigh Leopards, insists defence 'not a concern'

Boss Brad Arthur was in a positive mood following Leeds Rhinos’ 48-30 win over Leigh Leopards tonight.

The hosts scored eight tries to Leigh’s six in a win which lifted them above the Leopards into third spot in the Betfred Super League table. It was the most points they have both scored and conceded this season, but the coach was happy with the way his men bounced back from their poor performance in defeat at St Helens seven days earlier.

The game developed into ‘touch and pass’ in the final half an hour as the sides swapped touchdowns, but Arthur insisted: “I could be negative and talk about the defence of both teams, but that sort of game is what the fans want to see.” He said: “There was lots of tries and lots of great skill on show.

“Both teams went at it and threw a lot at each other and sometimes in those sorts of contests, that’s where it gets to and it’s hard to defend. Both coaches will look at the defence, but I am not concerned because that hasn’t been consistent with us. It was just that style of game.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We came here to have a response from last week and go after the game and we did that. That’s all I was worried about. It was fourth versus third, we’ve jumped a spot on the table and both teams showed they are worthy of where they sit.”

Arthur felt his side did “lots of good things” and he added: “Overall, we are trying to grow the game and that’s what people want to see, tries. I don’t want to see too many against us, but I’ll put it down to a nice win and enjoy a couple of days’ break before a tough game [at leaders Hull KR] next week.”