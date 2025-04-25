9 score 8/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings despite 20-14 loss to Hull KR

The visitors, who had trailed 14-6, snatched a 20-14 victory through two tries in the last seven minutes, but a cracking contest was marred by some highly controversial officiating. Leeds have an unhappy relationship with referee Chris Kendall and he was at the centre of things in his first Rhinos appointment of 2025.

Jack Sinfield, selected in place of Matt Frawley, was sin-binned for a high shoulder on Arthur Mourgue after five minutes. With 17 left, the Robins’ Sauaso Sue saw red for a similar offence against Sam Lisone. Ten later, Ash Handley was sent-off for an alleged high tackle on Mourgue.

Neither red was warranted. Lisone went off for a head injury assessment, though he returned. Mourgue played on both times. Robins’ first try came against 11 - ex-Leeds man Jack Broadbent who getting over from Oliver Gildart’s pass. Sinfield and Jake Connor - shown a green card following treatment which led to play being stopped - were off the field at the time.

To add to Rhinos’ woes, Ryan Hall went straight off after injuring an ankle on the previous play as he backed up Riley Lumb’s terrific tackle to halt Mikey Lewis. Kallum Watkins came on at centre and Harry Newman moved to the right-wing. Leeds got level in a penalty set three minutes into the second quarter. Lachie Miller’s long pass found Connor, he kicked early in the count and Ash Handley ran through to touch down.

Leeds led briefly when Miller took the two following a high tackle by Jez Litten on Connor, but Arthur Mourgue levelled in similar fashion following James Bentley’s foul on Lewis, who was wide with a drop goal attempt just before the break.

Rhinos’ second try, on 47 minutes, was as good as any seen at AMT Headingley for a long time. Connor started it by sending Handley into space and he exchanged passes with Lumb before returning the ball to the winger who scorched over at the corner. Miller converted from wide out and added the two after Sue’s harsh dismissal.

A second try for Broadbent gave the Robins hope and James Batchelor crossed in the set following Handley’s red card to level the scores. In the sequence from the restart, Mikey Lewis scored a long-range try which Mourgue converted.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Sinfield, Jenkins, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Gannon, Palasia. Subs Holroyd, Lisone, Bentley, Watkins.

Hull KR: Mourgue, Hiku, Batchelor, Gildart, Broadbent, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waera-Hargreaves, Handley, Tanginoa, Minchella. Subs Luckley, Whitbread, Brown, Leyland.

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 16,863

1 . Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) A couple of moments he’d rather forget, burn very good overall 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Lasted 10 minutes against his former club before going off hurt 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Had to play out of position after Hall went off; a couple of errors, some good runs 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Scored a terrific try, heavily involved in another 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales