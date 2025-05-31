Rhinos almost blew it, having led 22-18 at the break, but in the end two penalty goals by Jake Connor just before the interval proved decisive. Max Jowitt scored two tries in the second half and Wakefield threw everything at Leeds in a frantic finale, but the hosts dug deep and just managed to hang on for a precious win.

The hosts were reduced to 12 players two minutes from time when James Bentley was sin-binned, but the visitors couldn’t find another score to snatch it. Wakefield were the better side in the second half, but Leeds found a way to win and it was more evidence of their growth as a team. They will go into the second half of the season sittingb third in Betfred Super League, without yet having played the sort of attacking rugby of which they are capable.

Leeds drew first blood after nine minutes when Connor kicked across field on the last and Harry Newman made a superb catch to score his third try in two games. A brilliant pick up by Josh Rourke from Brodie Croft’s kick denied Newman another, but Leeds extended their lead after 21 minutes when Connor’s footwork close to the line wrong-footed Josh Griffin.

The Rhinos pivot added his second conversion and Trinity were in danger of being overrun, but they replied almost immediately, off a Leeds mistake. James McDonnell spilled the ball inside his own half and Lachlan Walmsley went over from Corey Hall’s pass in the resulting set. Max Jowitt converted from the touchline.

Wakefield would have been delighted to go in at the break six behind, but Rhinos scored 10 points in the final seven minutes of the half to put clear daylight between the teams. Riley Lumb touched down at the corner off Ash Handley’s pass after nice work by Lachie Miller and Connor goaled from wide out. A foul by Jowitt on Croft as the Leeds man put boot to ball gave Connor a simple two points and he added another penalty with the final kick of the period.

Trinity questioned the ruling of a ball steal on McDonnell, but video referee Tom Grant decided the evidence was ‘inconclusive’, so the decision stood and Wakefield retained their challenge. Rhinos lost theirs in the opening quarter after being penalised on their own line for an obstruction.

The outstanding Miller didn’t appear in the second half and Rhinos lost their way. Trinity got themselves back into the game through some smart work by Jowitt 10 minutes after the break, the full-back dabbing a kick over the line and following up to ground the ball and then add the extras.

With 15 minutes left Jowitt scored again, off good work from Corey Hall. Both Kendall and Grant rejected Leeds’ claims of an obstruction on Bentley in the build-up. Jowitt’s conversion made it a four-point ball game and Bentley’s yellow card, for a late hit on Jay Pitts, gave Wakefield a last chance, but Leeds held on in their annual motor neurone disease awareness game.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, R Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Croft , Palasia, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Bentley, Watkins. Subs Holroyd, Lisone, Jenkins, C Smith.

Wakefield Trinity: Rourke, Walmsley, C Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts. Subs Scott, Vagana, Cozza, H Smith.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

1 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Had an excellent first half, caused Trinity constant problems, but picked up a knock and didn’t emerge after the break 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) No real attacking chances, but some strong carries 7 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Made a superb catch to score Rhinos’ opener and played with enthusiasm 7 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Outstanding ball-and-all tackle on Mason Lino, some strong running, provided the final pass for his winger to score 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos Photo Sales

5 . Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23) Took his try well, cleared his lines and dealt with tricky kicks 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos Photo Sales