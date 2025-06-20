2 get 4/10, nobody above 7 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 18-4 loss at St Helens

It was a hugely disappointing evening for Leeds who were well below the standard they set in the five successive wins before this 18-4 defeat. Rhinos have a woeful recent record at and against Saints, but won’t have many better chances to come away from TW Stadium with a win. They were close to full-strength and went into it in good form, but Saints - missing some influential players - were on top for all but a short spell after the break.

Leeds had only themselves to blame. Their ball handling was terrible, at both ends of the field. In the first half, they squandered possession whenever they got anywhere near Saints’ line and three errors in their own territory - two at the play-the-ball - led to the home team taking an 8-0 interval lead.

Rhinos started the second period better and pulled four points back, but instead of kicking on, the mistakes came back. In the end, all Saints’ points came from Leeds errors and in a performance reminiscent of some of their poorer days last season.

After eight minutes, Lachie Miller made an excellent catch from a high kick, shoved away the marker and then dropped the ball as he went to play it. Harry Newman was penalised for a high tackle following the scrum and Kyle Feldt took the two to open the scoring.

On 24 minutes Ryan Hall also knocked on as he tried to play the ball, Rhinos were penalised for breaking too early from the scrum and Feldt again took the two. Hall almost made amends on the half hour with an interception inside Leeds’ half, but Harry Robertson chased him down and he was tackled into touch in-goal. Referee Jack Smith signalled a tap restart and Rhinos wasted their captain’s challenge as a result. Considering how often referees check clear-cut decisions, he should have gone to the screen of his own accord and saved Leeds’ challenge.

Another error allowed Saints to extend their lead on the final play of the half. Morgan Gannon knocked on deep inside Leeds’ territory and in the resulting set Deon Cross touched down for an unconverted try from Moses Mbye’s pass. Rhinos got on the scoreboard seven minutes after the break, following a terrific chip and chase by Brodie Croft which forced a drop out.

Miller’s wonderful run couldn’t quite take him all the way, Tristan Sailor making the tackle, but he got the ball away to Ash Handley and the centre’s pass was well finished by Riley Lumb. It was clearly a try, but this time referee Smith did check. Jake Connor’s touchline kick bounced away off a post.

At that stage Rhinos looked capable of pulling the game from the fire, but they weren’t able to add to their tally, or really look like doing so. The decisive moment came 17 minutes from time when James McDonnell lost the ball near Leeds’ line and Owen Dagnall went over in the next set for a try which Feldt converted from wide out. Thirty seconds from time Leeds failed to deal with a kick and that led to Tristan Sailor crossing for Saints’ third try - which went unconverted - to complete a thoroughly miserable evening for Rhinos.

Saints received six penalties to Rhinos’ two and the count was five-one in the first half. Lumb and substitute Cameron Smith were the only Rhinos players to emerge with much credit, though Miller – his early mistake apart – had some good moments.

St Helens: Sailor, Feldt, Robertson, Cross, Dagnell, Lomax, Mbye, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Whitley, Wingfield, Knowles. Subs Paasi, Delaney, Stephens, Burns.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Croft, Palasia, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Subs T Holroyd, Lisone, Bentley, C Smith.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance 11,179.

1 . St Helens 18, Leeds Rhinos 4 Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Made a bizarre early error; terrific work in the build-up to Leeds’ try and looked the most likely to make something happen 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Knocked-on in similar fashion to Miller, some strong carries, unlucky not to score from an interception 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Conceded a penalty which led to Saints’ opening two points, not much attacking opportunity 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Couple of mistakes, but provided the pass for his winger to score 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales