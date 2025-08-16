3 get 9/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings after 64-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos enjoyed an 11-try romp in the sun as Castleford Tigers were demolished 64-6 at OneBore Stadium today.

Rhinos were 24 points ahead, after 25 minutes, before Tigers played the ball in Leeds’ half and it was a totally one-sided contest from start to finish, in front of a crowd of 7,861. Cas had an early touchdown ruled, but it was a shock when they got on the scoreboard in the final moments.

Not being nilled was their only positive from an inept performance. Leeds opened up their defence at will and when Tigers had the ball they seemed to be competing to see who could make the daftest error.

Before the game their pack must have felt they could do some damage against Rhinos under-strength middle, but there was no intensity and the visitors were on the front foot throughout.

Full-back Lachie Miller had another big game for Leeds, in tandem with the consistent half-back Jake Connor who finished with 22 points from a try and nine goals from 10 attempts. The opposition has to be taken into account, but Rhinos didn’t have a weak link. Presley Cassell did a terrific job at prop in his first start and Ben Littlewood, making a second Super League appearance, did well in lengthy game time off the bench.

The derby was never a contest. Miller’s outstanding run, from a pass by Chris Hankinson, took Leeds close to Tigers’ line, then Connor kicked to the right and Harry Newman juggled a couple of times before touching down.

Five minutes later, Miller indicated when he wanted Connor to put the ball on the last, the scrum-half provided a pin-point kick and his full-back made a fine catch for the visitors’ second try.

Tigers thought they’d scored just three minutes later, before they’d had a play-the-ball in Leeds’ half. Some nice hands kept the ball alive on the last, it was hacked ahead, Newman couldn’t bat the ball dead and Louis Senior seemed to have touched down. Referee Aaron Moore handed the decision on as a try, but video assistant Marcus Griffiths ruled it out for a knock-on.

Griffiths was called into action again to confirm Connor had been held up over the line, but on the next play a superb pass by Palasia found Cassell and the youngster jubilantly twisted over for his first senior try. Rhinos scored again in the next set. Andy Ackers - enjoying his first start since March - made a clean break and Brodie Croft was in support to scorch over, though the pass looked forward.

Coach Brad Arthur paid full respect to Cassell by replacing him as the second interchange, after James Bentley had come on for Keenan Palasia after 27 minutes. Bentley was penalised immediately for interference, then scored - for the second successive game - three minutes later. Ash Handley kicked over the line and Bentley followed up to get a hand on it after the defence failed to deal with it.

Handley had a touchdown ruled out by Moore and Griffiths in the next set, but the visitors added a sixth score before the interval through Ryan Hall. Initially, Croft was off target with a pass to the veteran winger, but an interception by Morgan Gannon gave Rhinos another chance and this time the final ball was spot on and Hall finished in style.

Gannon was involved again when Leeds got the second half off to a flier through Ash Handley. Connor sent the second-rower on a run and Miller was the link to put the captain in. Handley was denied a second try on video evidence, Tigers receiving a penalty for interference on a chaser.

Connor’s try came off good work by Chris Hankinson to bat back a kick, then Bentley put Croft in for his second. Rhinos were able to give Miller and Newman a rest in the second half and Kallum Watkinson was at centre when he sent Handley in for Leeds’ final try. Hankinson, not playing full-back added the extras.

Tigers somehow managed to avoid a whitewash with the last score of an utterly one-sided game, Jenson Windley finishing well following an error by Bentley. Chris Atkin converted. Remarkably, Leeds didn’t receive a penalty, the count finishing 3-0 in Tigers’ favour. Rhinos did get the only set restart, though.

Castleford Tigers: Windley, Simm, Wood, L Senior, Wallis, Asi, Atkin, Singleton, Robb, Amone, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman. Subs Griffin, S Hall, Mustapha, Stimson.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Palasia, Ackers, Cassell, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Subs Lisone, Bentley, O’Connor, Littlewood.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).

Castleford Tigers 6, Leeds Rhinos 64 Here's how the Rhinos players rated.

Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Cas couldn't lay a glove on him, scored a lovely try and was heavily involved 9

Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Took his try well, but otherwise had a relatively quiet afternoon 7

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Survived a shaky moment defensively, but was otherwise good, elusive with the ball and scored a neat try 8

Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Set up a try with a kick, was typically strong throughout and provided some good service for his winger 8