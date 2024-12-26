Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from Festive Challenge win v Wakefield Trinity

Trinity hit back from 12-0 down at half-time to lead 16-12 with seven minutes left, only for Leeds to snatch an 18-16 victory through teenager George Brown’s last-gasp try, which Jack Sinfield converted. Rhinos fielded their strongest-available lineup in the first half, before young and fringe players got a taste of playing in front of a big crowd after the break. Here’s how the 28 players on duty for Rhinos’ rated.
1. Leeds Rhinos 18 Wakefield Trinity 16
Here's how the Rhinos players rated.
2. Full-back: Jake Connor (no 1)
Some, hopefully ironic, boos, but this was a good start - he took his tries really well and was safe under kicks 8
3. Wing: Maika Sivo (no 2)
One run had the crowd on their feet, made some strong carries and a couple of big hits 7
4. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)
Couple of nice runs, set up a chance for Sivo 6
5. Ash Handley (no 4)
6. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5)
Played on the right, one mistake, held up once and some strong carries 7
