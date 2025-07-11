One 4/10, a 7/10 and lots of 5s in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings v St Helens

Rhinos have had a good season so far, other than when they’ve played Saints who have now beaten them three times in four meetings. It was tough conditions on a five-day turnaround from the big win at Hull KR, but Leeds didn’t play well with the ball and Saints deserved their victory, having withstood heavy pressure to lead 6-0 at the break and then held on through the final 40. What made it more impressive from their point of view was the fact they lost both hookers - Daryl Clark and Jake Burns - to failed head injury assessments in the opening 40; played with 12 men for 10 minutes late on and were heavily beaten in both the penalty and six-again count.

Rhinos were all bark a nd no bite, despite having most of the ball and field position. They had a touchdown ruled out and their only other clear opportunity came in the final moments when Brodie Croft seemed to be heading for the line, but Tristan Sailor managed to pull the ball out. Maybe it’s a mental thing, but Saints definitely have the Indian sign over them.

Saints’ kick off went into touch on the full and it took the visitors 12 minutes to carry the ball into Leeds’ half, but they went ahead just three after that when Owen Dagnall got over from Sailor’s pass, Ryan Hall, Harry Newman and Lachie Miller all having failed to keep him out.

Jonny Lomax couldn’t convert, but took the two after 25 minutes following Jake Connor’s high tackle on Harry Robertson. For all their pressure, Rhinos couldn’t unlock Saints’ solid defence and a couple of poor options, including Connor twice passing into touch, didn’t help.

McDonnell touched down 12 minutes into the second half after Miller’s kick took a wicked bounce, but referee Jack Smith said no try and video assistant Liam Moore awarded Saints a penalty for a push by Newman on Mark Percival.

Saints’ Aganatius Paasi was yellow-carded for a foul on Alfie Edgell 13 minutes from the end, but Rhinos never looked like pulling the game from the fire.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Edgell, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Watkins, Smith. Subs Bentley, Palasia, Lisone, Ackers.

St Helens: Sailor, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Dagnall, Lomax, Mbye, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles. Subs Paasi, Delaney, Wingfield, Burns.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance: 15,093.

Leeds Rhinos 6 St Helens 6 Here's how the Rhinos players rated.

Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Well below his best, though he made a try-saving tackle on Mark Percival 5

Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Had a quiet game, one mistake and no chances 5

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Missed Owen Dagnall for Saints' first try, penalised when Rhinos had a try ruled out by the video official 5

Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Battled away, but didn't see enough of the ball 6