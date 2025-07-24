Leeds Rhinos suffer double injury blow but boss makes no excuses after loss at Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos suffered last-minute heartbreak at Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Disappointed coach Brad |Arthur made no excuses following Leeds Rhinos’ 15-14 loss at Wakefield Trinity tonight.

Mason Lino landed a drop goal with seven seconds left on the clock to secure Trinity’s second win over Leeds in three meetings this year. Rhinos had led by six points with 13 minutes remaining, but couldn’t hold on and also picked up two injuries during the game.

Arthur was proud of aspects of Leeds’ performance, but admitted they made too many errors in the second half. He said: “I was proud of the effort and physicality and we defended our tryline all night, but if you give a quality team that many chances, at some stage they’ll get points. We made too many cheap errors in the second half.

Leeds lost scrum-half Jake Connor and winger Alfie Edgell. Connor failed a head injury assessment following a collision with teammate James Bentley soon after the break and Arthur said: “It doesn’t help, but it’s not an excuse for why we couldn’t get the job done in the second half.”

Edgell went off in the final quarter with a foot injury and initial fears were he may have suffered ligament damage or a fracture. Arthur said: “He will need to have a scan, it got progressively worse to the extent he couldn’t run.”