Major injury scare for Leeds Rhinos in 22-18 win v Wakefield Trinity as coach 'offended' by try decision

By Peter Smith
Published 31st May 2025, 19:57 BST

Leeds Rhinos regained third place in Betfred Super League after a thrilling 22-18 win over Wakefield Trinity today, but the result came at a cost.

Rhinos led 22-6 at half-time, but lost influential full-back Lachie Miller to a calf muscle injury at the break. Coach Brad Arthur confirmed: “About five minutes before half-time he said his calf was no good. We got him through to half-time then made the change. He’ll have a scan on Monday. I am super-proud of him to brave it out to half-time.”

Leeds managed to hang on for a fourth successive win despite two tries from Trinity’s Max Jowitt and the late sin-binning of Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins. Jowitt’s second try was confirmed by video official Tom Grant after an on-field signal of try from referee Chris Kendall - but Arthur felt there was a blatant obstruction in the build-up.

He fumed: “James Bentley can’t get off that man, he runs an outside shoulder. The guys making these decision need to under to understand the defensive systems. James Bentley can’t get off. I take offence to them saying James Bentley made the initial contact. His movements are to get off so I take offence to that as a coach.

“We don’t coach our players to do that, to take dives or do that deliberately. We’ve worked hard on our discipline and the boys need credit for it.”

