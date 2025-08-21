Leeds Rhinos coach gives Ash Handley injury update, hails his 'best win' v Hull KR

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Aug 2025, 22:26 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 00:24 BST
The consistent Jake Connor is congratulated after scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Delighted coach Brad Arthur provided an injury update on captain Ash Handley following Leeds Rhinos’ “best win” of his time at the club.

The centre was substituted midway through the second half of Leeds’ 28-6 home win against Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR. Arthur said: “It was his groins. He’s been carrying them for the season. I’m not sure how bad it is, but we have got a fair turnaround and we’ve got the luxury of players we can put there - like Kallum Watkins. I’ll let him pick where he wants to play next week, he can do what he likes.”

The win lifted Leeds to third in Betfred Super League, level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors who play Wakefield Trinity on Sunday. St Helens, who dropped to fourth, have a tough game at home to Hull FC on Friday.

Reflecting on the performance and result, Arthur said: “Pretty happy for the boys. I’m pleased with their mentality for not worrying about who wasn’t in the team. Keenan Palasia knew he had to step up tonight and did a great job.

“Lachie Miller is so dangerous and hard to defend against, but his brain snaps are very few and far between. He is staying in control of his emotions and [that makes him] a very good player.”

Describing it as Rhinos’ best performance of the season, the coach added: “I feel like it has been building towards that. We hadn’t won on a five-day turnaround all season so we changed it around this week and the guys adapted really well.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters had no complaints and felt Rhinos taught his side a lesson. He said: “They were very good, they had some young middles who stood up. They are a team that can beat anyone and they’ll definitely be there at the back end of the season.”

