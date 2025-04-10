Former Leeds Rhinos forward Justin Sangare can't prevent James McDonnell scoring in the visitors' 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Boss Brad Arthur hailed unsung hero James McDonald after his four tries steered Leeds Rhinos to a 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonnell scored Leeds’ only try before the break and added three more afterwards to equal his tally from the whole of last season. He also had a touchdown disallowed in the final moments, when Harry Newman’s pass was ruled forward.

“I am really happy for him,” Arthur said of the second-rower. “He has worked really hard defensively over the past month and probably been one of our better players without being noticed a lot. He has been doing a lot of work defensively, making 30-40 tackles every week and no misses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tackle efficiency on the ground has been good, system-wise he has been good and he does a lot of work tidying up. I challenged him on that again tonight and I was glad he got rewarded with a few tries. He is an example of a guy who if you keep working hard, things will come your way.”

Leeds led only 6-0 at half-time, despite dominating field position, but a try in the first set of the second period deflated Salford and Rhinos added three more to end up comfortable winners.

Reflecting on the performance, Arthur said: “It wasn’t the greatest spectacle, but we kept them to nil. Sometimes that can be tough to do in these sort of games when the other team play risk-free football. System-wise we were good defensively, our intensity was good, completions were good and we played the right field position. We didn’t look as crisp as I would’ve liked us to look, but in the second half - once we relaxed a bit - we played a bit more direct.

“There’s plenty there to like. We weren’t fantastic with the ball, but that’s not what we’ve been focusing a lot on. We’ve focused on our intensity and defence and playing field position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ clean sheet was the most pleasing aspect for Arthur. “All year I think our defence has been pretty good,” he said. “We’ve been pulled apart a couple of times here and there, but we are getting better with our combinations on the edges.

“Riley Lumb on the wing is getting better. He has had a few moments against him, but it is good for him and that’s what happens with young guys - they get better with time on the field. Sometimes they get things wrong, which can hurt you, but the only way they get experience is by you giving it to them.”