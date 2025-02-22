Having underperformed at home to Wakefield Trinity in Betfred Super League round one, Rhinos dug deep to defy a disastrous start and injuries to three key players. In their first game under new ownership, Salford made 17 changes to the side crushed 82-0 at St Helens seven days earlier and were 6-0 up before Leeds had possession. But Rhinos battled back to lead 16-6 half-time, against the odds.

Scrum-half Matt Frawley went off for treatment to a cut hand in the opening quarter, loose-forward and co-captain Cameron Smith hobbled off four minutes before the break and concussed stand-off Brodie Croft was taken to the changing rooms on a stretcher after a 12-minute stoppage. Smith was in a protective boot on Leeds’ bench in the second half and Croft was well enough to join him.

Leeds had excuses, but refused to use them. They were clinical in attack, scoring six tries and it is a long time since they’ve scrambled as well in defence. They never looked like letting Salford back in the game after half-time. It was a terrific team effort, but young winger Riley Lumb, prop Keenan Palasia and substitute Morgan Gannon were particularly good.

Salford’s new era got off to a stream start with a try before Leeds had possession. Marc Sneyd landed a 40-20 - one of two in the game - in the first set and from that, the same player sent Kallum Watkins crashing over past James Bentley, with just 80 seconds on the clock.

Sneyd converted, but with 18 minutes gone Jake Connor dabbed the ball behind the line and rookie winger Lumb ran through to touch down. The visitors’ second try, just seven minutes later, came via a similar route. Connor’s kick rebounded off a defender to Gannon who put on some footwork and then held off three defenders to stretch over the line.

Lumb touched down again seven minutes before half-time as Leeds kept the ball alive on the last through Connor and Gannon before Ash Handley’s pass was finished well at the corner by his winger.

Joe Shorrocks was sin-binned for a foul on Croft before the clash of heads with Jack Ormondroyd which ended his game and Connor booted the subsequent penalty. Rhinos increased their lead 10 minutes after the resumption. Again, they kept the ball alive on the last, Harry Newman’s kick was tapped on by Handley and he picked up to touch down. Referee Liam Moore indicated no try, but was overturned by his video assistant Liam Rush.

Bentley picked Shorrocks’ pocket to score Leeds’ fifth try on the hour and in the closing stages Ryan Hall crossed from Connor’s pass. Connor finished with four goals from eight attempts, missing with a penalty after the final hooter.

Super League history was made at the start of the second half when Handley challenged a knock-on against him and video referee Liam Rush overturned the decision. That was a competition first and Leeds received a penalty for a ball steal. The penalty count was seven-three in Leeds’ favour.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Macdonald, Marsters, Lafai, Cross, Nikorima, Sneyd, Singleton, Atkin, Hill, Wright, Watkins, Shorrocks. Subs Hankinson, Sangare, Foster, Ormondroyd.

Leeds Rhinos: Connor, Lumb, Handley, Newman, Hall, Croft, Frawley, Palasia, Ackers, Jenkins, McDonnell, Bentley, C Smith. Subs Lisone, Holroyd, Gannon, O’Connor.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 5,798.

1 . Salford Red Devils 6, Leeds Rhinos 32 Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Jake Connor (squad number 18) Disciplined, created two tries with kicks, distributed well 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23) Outstanding, two tries and some brilliant catches under heavy pressure 9 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Kick led to a try, ran the ball strongly 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Scored a vital try, won a captain’s challenge had a very strong game 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales