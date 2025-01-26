Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from win v Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley testimonial

By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jan 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 20:31 BST
A 22-4 win over Wigan Warriors will send Leeds Rhinos into the new season in high spirits.

Both teams fielded their strongest-available lineup to start Ash Handley’s testimonial game before making a host of changes after the break, giving several academy players a taste of first team action. Handley was one of four try scorers for Leeds, who led 12-4 at half-time. Rhinos picked up a couple of injuries, but there were some good individual performances. Here’s how the Leeds players rated.

Leeds Rhinos player ratings.

1. Ash Handley testimonial

Leeds Rhinos player ratings. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Looked good again; set up the first try and contributed to the second, both with the boot, dealt with some tricky kicks but couldn’t hang on to a pass close to Wigan’s line 8

2. Full-back: Jake Connor (number one)

Looked good again; set up the first try and contributed to the second, both with the boot, dealt with some tricky kicks but couldn’t hang on to a pass close to Wigan’s line 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Suffered an injury to his left knee in the first half, which will be a major concern. Made a couple of strong carries before that, plus one knock-on 6

3. Wing: Maika Sivo (no 2)

Suffered an injury to his left knee in the first half, which will be a major concern. Made a couple of strong carries before that, plus one knock-on 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Limited involvement in the first half, but was a threat after the interval, with a kick for force a goal line drop out and a simple try from a Wigan error 7

4. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)

Limited involvement in the first half, but was a threat after the interval, with a kick for force a goal line drop out and a simple try from a Wigan error 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Got his big day off to the perfect start with a well-taken early try 7

5. Centre: Ash Handley (no 5)

Got his big day off to the perfect start with a well-taken early try 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Did well to prevent a 40-20, strong early carries and scored a clever try 7

6. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 25)

Did well to prevent a 40-20, strong early carries and scored a clever try 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan WarriorsPeter SmithAsh HandleyLeedsRhinos
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice