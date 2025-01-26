Both teams fielded their strongest-available lineup to start Ash Handley’s testimonial game before making a host of changes after the break, giving several academy players a taste of first team action. Handley was one of four try scorers for Leeds, who led 12-4 at half-time. Rhinos picked up a couple of injuries, but there were some good individual performances. Here’s how the Leeds players rated.
2. Full-back: Jake Connor (number one)
Looked good again; set up the first try and contributed to the second, both with the boot, dealt with some tricky kicks but couldn’t hang on to a pass close to Wigan’s line 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Maika Sivo (no 2)
Suffered an injury to his left knee in the first half, which will be a major concern. Made a couple of strong carries before that, plus one knock-on 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)
Limited involvement in the first half, but was a threat after the interval, with a kick for force a goal line drop out and a simple try from a Wigan error 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley (no 5)
Got his big day off to the perfect start with a well-taken early try 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 25)
Did well to prevent a 40-20, strong early carries and scored a clever try 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
