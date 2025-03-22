Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from superb 12-10 win v Wigan Warriors

Fittingly, the try which set up Jake Connor’s winning conversion - was created by Ryan Hall on his 500th career appearance, even if it wasn’t intended. With 13 minutes left, Connor’s kick bounced off Hall’s head and substitute Jack Sinfield, who had just come on, touched down. Video official Tom Grant eventually confirmed referee Jack Smith’s call of try and Connor’s conversion made the difference after 80 pulsating minutes.

It was as near as Rhinos have come to a full-game performance. They were very good in the first half, but a try on the stroke of half-time put some wind into Wigan’s sails and the visitors nosed their way ahead in the third quarter, when Leeds began to put themselves under pressure with a series of errors in their own half.

Wigan looked to be getting a grip on the game, but Rhinos showed great spirit to turn it around. Wigan made a late change when Abbas Miski, who was due to return from injury, picked up a knock in the warm-up. Jacob Douglas came into the team and after 11 minutes spilled a towering kick from Connor. James Bentley – who went n to have an excellent game – gathered the loose ball and fed Riley Lumb who forced his way over for an unconverted try.

Connor’s conversion attempt hit a post and bounced away, but he extended the home side’s lead to six points with a penalty goal after Wigan were caught offside on 28 minutes. Rhinos were agonisingly close to scoring again a couple of minutes later after Brodie Croft slipped out a superb pass to Lachie Miller and he found Sam Lisone - who had just come on. The prop stormed towards the line, but stumbled and was pulled down just short.

The visitors didn’t threaten Leeds’ line until the final minute of the half and they made the opportunity count. They were fortunate to get the ball back when Jack Farrimond’s kick was charged down on half-way, but Harry Smith came up with a moment of quality, kicking to the corner for Liam Marshall to gather and touch down with 34 seconds remaining before the break. Smith couldn’t add the extras so Leeds led by two at the interval.

Wigan grabbed the vital first try after the break, through Bevan French who cut through from Smith’s pass after Lumb had been tackled into touch close to Leeds’ line. Smith’s goal made it 10-6. Lumb got over at the other end late in the third quarter, before Sinfield’s try, but Ash Handley’s pass was forward. Wigan’s Junior Nsemba had a touchdown ruled out late on for a similar reason. Leeds had a four-one advantage in both penalties and set-restarts.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Jenkins, Bentley, McDonnell, Palasia. Subs Lisone, Gannon, Sinfield, Holroyd.

Wigan Warriors: French, Douglas, Eckersley, Wardle, Marshall, Farrimond, Smith, Byrne, Leeming, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Subs Dupree, Mago, Walters. Forber (unused).

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance: 15,166.

